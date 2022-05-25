‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Joins 2022 ‘Cheer’ Tour

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Britt Stewart has a new project to work on in the coming weeks.

Stewart has officially joined “Dancing With the Stars” alum Monica Aldama as an Associate Director for the “Cheer” 2022 Tour.

The tour officially kicks off on June 8, 2022 and runs through July 17, 2022. According to the website, the tour “will break new ground in a first of its kind live performance,” and it features athletes from Netflix’s docuseries “Cheer.”

The tour promises to “change the way the sport is viewed forever, allowing younger & aspiring cheerleaders to envision a future of cheerleading beyond the mat.”

Stewart Is ‘Grateful’ For the Experience

Stewart announced that she was going to be working with the Cheer Tour a week after she began working on it, according to her Instagram post.

“A week into this amazing project and I couldn’t be more grateful to be Associate Director for the @cheertourofficial,” she wrote on Instagram. “You all know that I strive to learn and gain as much knowledge as I can. It is really important to me to keep expanding so my dreams of being limitless can come to fruition. This adventure is giving me that opportunity to continue that and I feel so blessed!”

She added, “Soaking up every moment with @thepchu who is DIRECTOR and leading us on this amazing journey! This cast of athletes are insane y’all💥💥💥💥can’t wait to share more!”

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Alan Bersten commented, “Killing it!”

“You’re amazing and I’m so happy to work with you!” “Cheer” star Monica Aldama wrote under the post.

Stewart Previously Teased New ‘Adventures’

Stewart has been teaching and performing since season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” wrapped up, and she took on New York City recently.

“Taking it back to a couple weeks ago in [The Big Apple],” she wrote. “Spent a glorious 10 days there and left so creatively fulfilled! I always have such an amazing time creating with this group and can’t wait for the journey to continue.”

In the post, she went on to talk about her experience in the city.

“It’s always a beautiful experience when you get to create with humans that you’ve been creative with in the past,” she wrote. “Like Chad, Kevin, and Chris who lead and are the heart and soul of this amazing team. Like Chase who is so intuitive while supporting me and beyond talented. It is also equally beautiful to have the opportunity to meet a group of a new friends that welcomed us into their city and showed up every day of rehearsal with work ethic, open hearts and minds, and the best energy!!”

She went on to tease some upcoming adventures she plans to have.

“And with that…….” she wrote. “Here’s to more New York adventures and BEYOND.”

It’s likely Stewart was referencing something to do with the “Cheer” tour, though she did not comment on that at the time.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

