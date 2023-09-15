Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Share Major Relationship Update

During season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars,” professional dancer Britt Stewart was paired with “CODA” actor Daniel Durant. Unfortunately, their time in the competition ended earlier than they, and DWTS fans, would have liked. Luckily, the chemistry they developed on the dance floor translated into a romance in real life, and they recently shared a major update about their romance.

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart Moved Into a New Place Together

Durant and Stewart went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day via Instagram. The “Dancing with the Stars” duo was fairly subtle in confirming their relationship to fans, but it seemed everybody got the message loud and clear.

Since then, the couple has traveled together quite a bit, including a trip to his hometown of Duluth, Minnesota. Now, ahead of the premiere of season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars,” Stewart and Durant signaled they were ready to stay put a bit more, and they are doing it together in a new home.

In August, Stewart shared a photo on her Instagram page and the geotag detailed it was taken in Los Angeles, California. The picture showed the couple snuggling on a couch together, and Stewart’s caption began, “HOME! Only thing not pictured are the boys.”

The professional dancer continued, “If you know Daniel and I, you know that we protect our privacy and relationship. But we felt like sharing our new place together, well because we are so dang proud and happy!”

Durant & Stewart’s Style Wowed DWTS Colleagues & Fans

Stewart did not give “Dancing with the Stars” a full tour of the couple’s new place herself. However, she did give a shout-out to Four Chairs Furniture, the retailer they collaborated with to create their new, joint living space. The furniture store’s Instagram shared a better look into the new place, providing highlights from “Install Day.”

The couple’s new place was done in mostly neutrals, with some black and gray pieces incorporated as well. A few stand-out pieces from the retailer were utilized, such as their Charlie Bench leather ottoman that serves as a coffee table as well.

In her Instagram post, Stewart explained that both she and Durant “wanted to start fresh” in getting their first official new place together.

She credited fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Witney Carson for the recommendation for Four Chairs Furniture, and Stewart clearly loved the results. “We are completely in love,” she gushed in a comment on the retailer’s post about the end results at their place.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans loved both the news of Stewart and Durant’s new place together, as well as the results of how it turned out.

One fan declared, “You definitely made the King Daniel & Queen Britt castle their home! Props to you for that!”

Show judge Carrie Ann Inaba gushed, “And we all saw this happen in the ballroom… There was something magical between you two from day one.”

Inaba also wrote, “And you have the cats…. I remember when Artem lived down the street and introduced me to them… he always said they were with you. And that they were so happy.” Fans may not have known prior to this comment that the cats that fellow pro Artem Chigvintsev used to own now live with Stewart and Durant.

Quite a few other “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues and fans loved Stewart’s post too. Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Shangela, and Amanda Kloots commented with notes of love, and others like Pasha Pashkov, Alan Bersten, Jenna Johnson, and Daniella Karagach “liked” the post.

“I’ve never been soo invested in a couple I don’t know….. but after watching last season, even my 7 year old had happy tears when he saw this relationship take off,” added a fan.

“Love the furniture and the set up! More than that, I absolutely love seeing the two of you enjoying this together,” another supporter wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Great job you two. Beyond thrilled to see your relationship blossom,” concurred someone else.