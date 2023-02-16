Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Kiss On Stage Following Relationship Hard Launch

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and her season 31 partner, CODA actor Daniel Durant, shared a kiss on stage during the Live Tour after announcing their relationship on Instagram.

A fan who attended the February 15, 2023 live show, which was Durant’s last stop on store, uploaded a video of the two sharing a dip and kiss after the final bow.

Fans were also scrambling to find a video of the two together after professional dancer and live show host Emma Slater uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories asking for videos of the VIP question and answer session after the show.

“We got a pretty nice exclusive with Daniel and Britt, so if anybody filmed the interview that we did tonight, … DM it to me, Britt or Daniel because it was pretty special. We were all crying. Tissues were everywhere. It was a magic moment.”

Daniel Durant Says He & Britt Stewart Started Dating After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ended

After the January 15, 2023, live show, Durant opened up a bit more about the couple’s relationship.

In the answer, Durant said he wanted to thank Stewart’s family for raising her and being the parent of a dancer, one video uploaded to Twitter showed.

“You can see where she is, she’s inspiring people and making people become successful,” he said. “And I’m so happy I got to meet her and be part of this, and she got to be my teacher. And, we’ve had so much fun together, and we’ve tried our best and learned so much from each other.”

He added, “This is my last show tonight with ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ but it won’t be our last dance.”

In a separate video captured at the question and answer session, Durant shared that he wanted to be a better dancer thanks to Stewart.

“And, she didn’t take it easy on me, as you guys know. She always gave me a hard time. But, it’s our personalities, we’re very competitive, so as we got along, after ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ended, it happened,” he said. “You know, it’s our nature.”

Fans Were Hoping Stewart & Durant Would Get Together For Months

Fans first noticed chemistry and sparks flying between Durant and Stewart during their time on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. Ultimately, the 33-year-olds came in fifth place on the competition.

“I hate dwts showmances, but I fully approve on Daniel and Britt becoming a thing,” one comment reads from November 2022 reads. “They’re so freaking adorable. Him teaching her ASL and her teaching him dance is total relationship goals. The way that Britt stares at Daniel whenever he’s talking during an interview.”

The fan added that they get “Nikki [Bella] and Artem [Chigvintsev] vibes.” Chigvintsev and Bella met while they were partners on “Dancing With the Stars,” and they now are married and share a child. Their romance didn’t start during their time on the show, however, as Bella was engaged to John Cena at the time.

The couple both posted on Valentine’s day to confirm their relationship.

Stewart captioned her post simply with a red heart emoji. The video, which was set to the song “Fall In Love With You” by Montell Fish, featured the two dancing around and smiling together. Durant wrote, “My Valentine” alongside a photo of the two smiling at the camera.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.