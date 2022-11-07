‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Want Season 31 Celeb & Pro to Date

Some fans want a “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 partnership to become a romantic relationship.

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Britt Stewart has been partnered with Daniel Durant, and the two have developed a friendship throughout the season, often updating fans on Instagram about their rehearsals and time spent together.

One person took to Reddit to share hopes that the relationship evolves into more.

“Okay I usually don’t ship people on tv but this I totally ship,” the thread reads. “Since the nd week I can see something in them where they like each other more than friend. With the trip to NYC, Britt and Gabe insta stories,their previous live, and the necklaces convicted me that they like each other more than friends and I’m here for it.”

They added that it’s “okay if they stay great friends” but they wanted to share their “positive rant” about the relationship.

Fans on Social Media Have Shared Their Hopes for the Couple

People replied to the Reddi thread in agreement with the original commenter.

“I hate dwts showmances, but I fully approve on Daniel and Britt becoming a thing,” one comment reads. “They’re so freaking adorable. Him teaching her ASL and her teaching him dance is total relationship goals. The way that Britt stares at Daniel whenever he’s talking during an interview.”

They added that they get “Nikki [Bella] and Artem [Chigvintsev] vibes.” Chigvintsev and Bella met while they were partners on “Dancing With the Stars,” and they now are married and share a child. Their romance didn’t start during their time on the show, however, as Bella was engaged to John Cena at the time.

On another Reddit thread about the partners, one person wrote, “I try not to ship .But I ship them so bad. The chemistry in undeniable.”

Fans on Instagram have also commented about the relationship between the partners.

“I love you guys sooo much!!! I hope something beautiful comes out of this season for you guys,” one person wrote.

The couple has not acknowledged any of the fan response to their partnership, though they do appear to be close friends.

Stewart Opened Up About Being the First Black Female Pro on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Stewart is in her third season as a professional dancer with a celebrity partner on “Dancing With the Stars,” and she recently opened up in an interview with In the Know about making history on the show.

“It’s such an honor,” she told the outlet. “I am really grateful that I was on the troupe for as I was. I was on troupe for five seasons, and I loved to have that time to cultivate who I am as a dancer, performer and choreographer and really sink my teeth into the show before having the responsibility of being a pro.”

She added, “Even on troupe, I was the first ever Black female to have a full-time contract with the show. I don’t think it’s the show [that’s the problem]; I think it’s the culture of ballroom dancing.”

She said that ballroom “is just not very diverse,” though she also adds that “it has come a long way.”

“It’s also representation,” Stewart told the outlet. “Maybe up until this point, a little Black girl hadn’t seen someone who looks like themselves on Dancing With the Stars, so maybe all they thought they could do was hip-hop or something that’s more of a diverse dance style. When I got promoted to be a pro, I was honored and so happy to take that responsibility on.”