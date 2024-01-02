DWTS Pro Flashes Christmas Engagement Ring: Get the Details

Britt Stewart showed off the engagement ring Daniel Durant gave her on Christmas Day, and she provided new details on it.

The couple met when they were partnered together for season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2022. Stewart and Durant got engaged over the Christmas 2023 holidays with a ring symbolic of more than just their future marriage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniel Durant Explained the Significance of the Infinity Ring He Gave to Britt

Durant, 34, proposed to Stewart, 34, following a Christmas Day hike in Arrowhead, California. The pro dancer later shared photos of her wearing her large, round-cut diamond sparkler on Instagram.

Durant, who is the third Deaf contestant to compete on DWTS, told People magazine he very specifically picked a ring set in an infinity band. “My heart connected to it, and I had to get that ring,” he shared with the outlet. “It belongs on her finger for sure.”

Stewart further explained: “It’s beautiful because our way of saying ‘I love you’ is ‘I love you forever with infinity,’ through sign language. I just knew that he saw me, he saw our relationship when he picked that ring.”

In October, Stewart faked fans out with an Instagram post that showed Durant presenting her with a small box from Kay Jewelers. But instead of an engagement ring, the box contained diamond earrings.

“My incredible guy surprised me with a beautiful date night in our new home with a special gift to commemorate the moment from @kayjewelers,” she wrote. “He knows me so well. Cheers to our first at home date night in our new place, and cheers to many more to come.”

“Not the kind of jewelry I was expecting to see 😉😉,” joked pal Hayley Erbert.

Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Talked About Their Future Wedding Months Before Getting Engaged

While they only just got engaged, the couple’s fast-moving romance sparked marriage talk early on. In October 2023, Stewart told The Messenger that she was fully committed to Durant one year into their whirlwind romance. “We know that we found our person in this lifetime,” she said at the time. “No [wedding] plans yet, but we do know that eventually that will be part of our story.”

“We have talked about what it will be like to bring both of our worlds together,” Stewart added. “Half of our guests would be hearing and the other half would be deaf. So we want everybody who will be there to celebrate to enjoy it with us and to be invited into our lives. We have no idea when this is happening, right now we’re dreaming. But you know, that’s something that we want in our lives.”

Now that they’re engaged, Durant told People magazine he and Stewart will have an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple will wed with just their closest family and friends in attendance. “Looking at the wedding, we want people who know about our lives who can witness and celebrate with us and share the love that we have for everyone,” the “Coda” actor shared. “It’s about celebrating together so that’s what I think our wedding will be.”

