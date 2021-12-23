Britt Stewart Reveals If She Will Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Britt Stewart has been a professional dancer with a partner on two seasons of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” and she has also started a non-profit to help children learn ballroom dancing at a lower cost.

In an interview with the Chicago Defender, Stewart opened up about what it is like to work on “Dancing With the Stars” and how she feels about making history on the show.

Before working on “Dancing With the Stars,” Stewart worked on the High School Musical series and worked with Janet Jackson.

Stewart Was Part of DWTS For Five Seasons Before Being Promoted

Stewart is aware that her presence on “Dancing With the Stars” is history in the making. She said that people have told her she is making history and inspiring them, which is something that causes her to pinch herself, according to the interview.

“It’s an honor to be that representation, and I don’t take it lightly,” Stewart shared with the outlet. “It’s a big deal for someone to see a reflection of themselves on a major network television show.”

Stewart did not start her time on “Dancing With the Stars” as a professional dancer assigned a partner on the show. She actually worked as part of the troupe during the tour and the show for five seasons.

“I had been on the show for a long time before getting the promotion,” Stewart shared. “The show always celebrated diversity. That was never an issue. I always felt I could be myself.”

She went on to say that ballroom dancing, in general, is not very diverse even though many styles of dance within ballroom are “rooted in black and brown culture.”

“Also, ballroom dancing is very expensive in the United States,” Stewart shared. “So to have that training, not everybody is exposed, has access or the means to prepare thoroughly and train in a competitive way that would make it available to them to one day be a pro on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ So it’s a community issue that many other people and I are looking to eventually impact the community with ballroom dance.”

Stewart Will Likely Return to DWTS

During her chat with the Chicago Defender, Stewart shared her hopes for upcoming seasons of “Dancing With the Stars” and said she would likely return to the show.

“I’m invested with ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” she shared. “I want to continue on the show as a professional and to be able to still be that black representation, especially for women on a prevalent television show.”

She added that she hopes to direct, produce and choreograph in the future.

Stewart Reflected On Season 30

Stewart took some time to reflect on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 in a November 2021 Instagram post.

“Reflecting back on @dancingabc season 30!” she wrote. “It’s been such an amazing few months. Always a believer that everything is supposed to happen the way it’s meant to! Feeling so blessed for the last few months and to be part of another amazing #DWTS season.”

Stewart will be joining some of the other season 30 professional dancers on the 2022 tour, which spans multiple cities across the United States.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

