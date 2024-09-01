DWTS Pro Returns to Instagram as Season 33 Fate Looms

“Dancing with the Stars” fans are eager to find out who will participate in season 33 this fall. Britt Stewart popped up on social media recently to check in with fans. Her brief return to social media after being quiet for a bit prompted a flurry of speculation regarding whether she will be a pro this fall.

Britt Stewart’s Quick ‘Hi’ Sparked Fan Chatter

On August 28, “Dancing with the Stars” fans took to the show’s subreddit to comment on Stewart’s recent Instagram Story.

As the original poster noted, Stewart shared a quick Instagram Story noting it had been a while since she had been on and she wanted to say hi to everybody.

The initial Reddit user wrote that they assumed Stewart would be back on season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars,” and would be sad if that wasn’t the case.

The poster also admitted they found it potentially revealing that Stewart popped back up on Instagram around the same time the professional dancers and celebrities were meeting.

As of this writing, it has been speculated that Stewart will be a pro on season 33, but neither ABC nor the show has confirmed it yet. The only pro the show has confirmed so far is Witney Carson, via her Instagram page.

“I seriously doubt they cut Britt unless she chose not to return,” one Redditor speculated in response to the speculation about Stewart’s potential return.

“I agree, I think the producers/ABC/Disney love Britt and will do anything to keep her unless she wants out,” another Reddit user suggested.

“That looks like she’s at the Grove, in [Los Angeles]? So I think she is safe. I really can’t see her being cut guys,” someone else commented.

“She’s pretty popular- I’d be surprised if she isn’t back,” concurred a separate show fan.

The Season 33 Pro Slate Possibilities Have Fans Buzzing

“If they cut Britt they will be HEARING from me 😤😤,” warned a fan of Stewart’s.

“There’s no way right?? Like unless she chose to step away theres (sic) no way I HOPE,” the original poster responded.

In addition to fans wondering if Stewart specifically will be back for season 33, the entire potential lineup has people buzzing.

“Dancing with the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt has been sharing lots of season 33 teasers via her TikTok page. She cautioned fans that the size of the cast would be “much smaller” than other recent seasons.

Burtt indicated the season has 10 couples, with a potential addition of an 11th. She also teased there would be “new faces,” some familiar pros returning, and some surprising pros left off the cast.

That tidbit has generated a lot of talk among “Dancing with the Stars” fans. Peta Murgatroyd revealed on Instagram she decided she was not ready to return after having welcomed her third child in July.

Fans have generally come to believe Jenna Johnson and Daniella Karagach would be season 33 pros, along with Rylee Arnold. Emma Slater, however, seems to be an unknown at this point.

“I feel pretty confident it will be Jenna, Daniella, Britt, Emma and Rylee,” a Redditor noted before the official announcement regarding Carson’s return.

There is uncertainty regarding the male pros too.

Artem Chigvintsev will not be a pro, however. Variety reported that was the case even before his recent legal troubles developed. Whether or not there are further pro shakeups on the male side remains to be seen.

The season 33 cast announcement comes via “Good Morning America” on September 4.