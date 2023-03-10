Britt Stewart Gushes About Daniel Durant During Tour Q&A

Britt Stewart is opening up about her relationship with Daniel Durant. The two met when Durant was cast on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” and became Stewart’s partner for her first season as a pro. Over the course of a few weeks, Stewart and Durant, who is hearing impaired, became extremely close — and ended up falling for each other.

Stewart and Durant went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, and made their first public appearance in March 2023 at the premiere for “Creed III.” A few days later, Stewart took part in a Q&A while on the “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour and talked about her partnership Durant, calling him her “boyfriend.”

The video was shared by a fan on Reddit and was taken on March 3, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britt Stewart Said Her Favorite Partner Is Daniel Durant

Stewart spoke about Durant, calling him her boyfriend and raving about how great it has been working with him.

“Currently my favorite partner is Daniel,” Stewart responded to a question from the crowd. Her DWTS co-star Alan Bersten jumped in to tease her about her response.

“Why Britt?” he asked. She also got teased by another DWTS pro, Brandon Armstrong, who was seated next to her.

“Daniel’s my boyfriend,” Stewart said into the microphone. “So, that is one reason why he’s my favorite. But, outside of all of that, it was so rewarding and so special because I got to learn about this whole new amazing community that I had no idea about,” she continued, referring to the deaf community.

Durant was on tour with Stewart for a few stops, but wasn’t part of the full-time traveling squad. For the time being, the two are navigating a long distance relationship.

“It’s now been over a week without @danielndurant on tour and it just doesn’t feel the same! I’m so proud of Daniel for bringing such a radiant and contagious energy to the @dwtstourofficial stage and everything he does in life! He makes any space he’s in feel full and bright. I’m really so grateful that the whole #TeamSignToShine was able to experience tour and share our hearts with all of you! I will always cherish those memories,” Stewart captioned an Instagram post on February 24, 2023.

The tour is set to wrap in March 2023, and Stewart and Durant will likely get to spend more time together at that time.

Fans Reacted to Britt Stewart’s Q&A & Said the Video was ‘Cute’

After the video was shared, some “Dancing with the Stars” fans commented on it, really seeming to enjoy watching Stewart talk about her boyfriend for one of the first times since the two made their relationship official.

“Ahh, Britt giggles like a little girl and she is really in love with him,” one comment read.

“Too cute,” someone else wrote.

“I knew that Britt was going to say that Daniel was her favorite partner, and I don’t blame her in the slightest!” a third Redditor added.

“Alan and Brandon teasing her are cute. The brotherly/sisterly relationships between pros are my favorite,” a fourth said.

READ NEXT: Sasha Farber Supports Ex Emma Slater on ‘Dream Come True’ Post