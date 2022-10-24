DWTS Pro Suffers Injury During Rehearsals

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro was seen on Instagram Stories with a huge bag of ice after suffering what appeared to be a minor injury during rehearsals.

On October 23, 2022, Britt Stewart, who is paired with Daniel Durant, revealed that she suffered an injury while rehearsing a number for Michael Buble night. Judge Derek Hough shared the video on his Instagram Stories.

“Alright, we’re rehearsing for this Buble number and Hayley Erbert, straight up, punched Britt in the face,” Hough said, playfully. Stewart stood behind Hough with a bag of ice.

“Fully karate chopped her face,” Erbert said.

“With what hand, babe?” Hough asked his fiance. Erbert held up her left hand, showing that it was actually her engagement ring that got Stewart in the lip by accident. “That smacked her in the mouth,” Hough said.

Erbert Said She Felt ‘So Bad’

Thankfully, Stewart appears to be okay and won’t be out of the competition due to her injury. However, Erbert admitted that she feels “so bad” that the accident happened.

“It actually looks okay,” Stewart said. “I think it’s going to be fine,” she added.

“It’s going to be okay, but I just feel so bad,” Erbert said, hugging Stewart.

Thankfully Stewart was in good spirits and was laughing while Hough recorded the video. It doesn’t appear as though the injury will keep her from dancing on Monday night. The large bag of ice seemed precautionary — to help prevent any swelling.

Erbert reshared the video that her husband-to-be posted, adding a caption of her own.

“My poor Britters,” Erbert wrote.

Interestingly, a day earlier, Hough shared a video of himself in which he said that Erbert accidentally hit him in the face. Hough is okay, however, though he did say that he had a little bit of bruising.

Injuries on DWTS Aren’t Uncommon

Nearly every season of “Dancing With the Stars” sees some type or injury. Since the rehearsals are so intense and several of the people competing don’t have the same athleticism, things can happen. From bruised ribs to twisted ankles, it’s not uncommon for competitors to get hurt at some point throughout the season.

And while it’s less likely for the pros to suffer serious injuries, accidents do happen.

Fortunately, these things aren’t usually enough to take someone out of the competition completely — but it has happened. In 2019, for example, Christie Brinkley suffered a wrist injury that required emergency surgery, according to Hello! magazine. She was unable to continue on in the competition, so her daughter, Sailor, took her place.

In 2015, Hough injured his toe and had to sit out of the competition for a couple of weeks, according to E! News.

“While rehearsing for the 10th Anniversary Dancing with the Stars television special Monday night in Los Angeles, Derek Hough suffered injuries to his right foot and left ankle. He has been diagnosed with a broken toe on his right foot and sprains to his left ankle on both the inside and outside aspects and a bone bruise on the same ankle. Derek will remain in Los Angeles this week to rehab his injuries,” a statement from his rep read.

Hough was able to return to the competition, and he and Nastia Liukin finished in fourth place.

