Newest DWTS Couple Goes on Epic ‘Adventure’

The newest couple to come out of “Dancing With the Stars” has been on an adventure in Italy. Ballroom pro Britt Stewart and her season 31 partner Daniel Durant ended up falling in love while competing on the show and they’ve taken their romance all over the world.

On May 11, 2023, Stewart shared an Instagram post from Italy where she’s been working — and enjoying some free time with her boyfriend, who was able to travel to Europe to link up with her for part of the trip.

“I know I’ve been MIA but I’ve been on the most wonderful experience of both work and play! BONUS @danielndurant was able to join me on this Italian adventure! Soaking in our last couple days here,” Stewart captioned an Instagram post.

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” was Stewart’s first as a pro. Her season was met with some challenges as Durant is hearing impaired, by Stewart was patient and made some adjustments so that she and Durant could communicate. They built a fun-filled friendship that turned into a romance — and they finished the season in 5th place.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many DWTS Pros & Fans Reacted to Britt Stewart’s Post & Love That She & Daniel Durant Are Still an Item

Shortly after Stewart shared her post, dozens of comments stacked up and many people mentioned her relationship with Durant.

“If this isn’t true love then what tf is,” one person wrote.

“What a beautiful, romantic place to go! I love how this relationship is starting out,” someone else added.

“I’m that creepy stranger that feels like she’s waited so long for y’all to be together and now that it’s real, I love EVERY second of content we get of the two of you,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, Stewart also shared a post on her Instagram Stories revealing that Durant spent all day finding a shop that had gluten free pizza for her.

“Thank you for walking the whole day in the rain to find my pizza,” she wrote, tagging Durant. The duo enjoyed a bite of the Italian staple while in Naples.

Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Spent Time in Hawaii Prior to Their Trip to Europe

After Stewart wrapped up the “Dancing With the Stars” tour, she and Durant jetted off to Hawaii for some fun in the sun.

“Couldn’t be more grateful for this week in paradise with @danielndurant,” she captioned an Instagram post on March 28, 2023. She also shared a couple of Instagram Reels where she strung together some fun memories she and Durant made while in Maui.

“Maui was filled with the most amazing memories,” she captioned one of the Reels. In it, she and Durant got to hold exotic birds, frolic on the beach, and got a couple’s massage.

On April 8, 2023, Stewart shared another Reel that included more adventures. She and Durant rode around the island in an open air Jeep and took a helicopter ride.

“This is a dream come true,” Durant signed while taking in the views from above, revealing it was his first time being in a helicopter.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum’s Ex-Boyfriend Reacts to Her Surprise Wedding