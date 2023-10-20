Britt Stewart Tells Us When She Really Fell in Love With Daniel Durant [Exclusive]

Britt Stewart met Daniel Durant on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The two were partnered together for the season, and while Stewart may have thought of this as just another season of the show, it turned out to be something bigger that would change her life forever.

As the weeks went on, Stewart and Durant got closer and they eventually fell in love. Now, in an exclusive interview with Heavy, Stewart is opening up about when she first knew that she had serious feelings for Daniel.

“It feels like falling love with Daniel and taking our relationship to next level all happened at the same time,” Stewart says.

“We didn’t start dating until after our season on DWTS, but during that time as teammates we really became best friends. We really had a strong foundation going into our relationship. We both admittedly fell in love very quickly after we started dating,” she added.

Daniel Durant Has Been Supporting Britt Stewart on Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

As Stewart has kicked off a new season with the popular dance competition show, her boyfriend has been on-hand to support her.

We asked Stewart how it has been having Durant in the crowd cheering her on — a bit change from where she was just a year ago.

“It’s been so wonderful to have Daniel in the audience this season,” Stewart says.

“He has shown me such amazing support throughout the whole process thus far and offers really amazing advice. He knows first-hand what this process is like and always helps me see different perspectives. There is nothing better than seeing his proud face and feeling his loving energy in the audience every Tuesday,” she added.

Fans Love Seeing Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant’s Love Story Unfold

Although Stewart and Durant don’t over share their personal lives on social media, fans absolutely adore seeing the two together and often fill up the comments section of a given Instagram post with love and support for the newest couple to come out of “Dancing With the Stars.”

For example, back in June 2023, the lovebirds shared a joint post from their trip to Barbados.

“We are so grateful for the time spent on this wonderful island. It was a first for both of us! In our travels this year we have had the opportunity to experience so much together. Beauty, relaxation, adventure, luxury, the most kind people and SO MUCH MORE! We can’t wait for more travels together in the future,” the caption read.

Dozens of comments were shared on the post, including plenty of red heart emoji and heart eyes emoji.

“Why is it that every pic of y’all looks like an engagement photo? This love smolders!” one person wrote.

“A DWTS fan here and im absolutely swooning over how adorable you both are together,” someone else added.

“I’ve always thought you’re a gorgeous human being @danielndurant but @brittbenae’s love makes you glow even more. Congratulations to both of you,” a third comment read.

