‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Teases New ‘Adventures’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Britt Stewart has been working with different companies during her break from the show, and she recently took some time to post about some of her new “adventures.”

Stewart has been teaching and performing since season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” wrapped up, and she took on New York City recently.

“Taking it back to a couple weeks ago in [The Big Apple],” she wrote. “Spent a glorious 10 days there and left so creatively fulfilled! I always have such an amazing time creating with this group and can’t wait for the journey to continue.”

She Called Her Time a ‘Beautiful Experience’

In the post, she went on to talk about her experience in the city.

“It’s always a beautiful experience when you get to create with humans that you’ve been creative with in the past,” she wrote. “Like Chad, Kevin, and Chris who lead and are the heart and soul of this amazing team. Like Chase who is so intuitive while supporting me and beyond talented. It is also equally beautiful to have the opportunity to meet a group of a new friends that welcomed us into their city and showed up every day of rehearsal with work ethic, open hearts and minds, and the best energy!!”

She went on to tease some upcoming adventures she plans to have.

“And with that…….” she wrote. “Here’s to more New York adventures and BEYOND.”

Fans are excited for the things Stewart may be doing soon.

“I’m so excited for this journey!” one person wrote. “You are a 🌟!”

On a recent post where Stewart shared some images of herself with fellow professional dancers, fans wanted her to spill on what she was up to, which could be the same as the “adventures” she speaks of in the more recent post.

“Spill it!!!!!!” one person commented. “What are you 4 up to?!?!?!”

Another wrote, “This squad. 😍 Queen can you drop any hints as to what this day was for? 👀”

Stewart Runs a Non-Profit Organization

In her time away from the dance floor, Stewart runs a non-profit organization.

Stewart announced her involvement in an Instagram post in April 2021.

“Today is a very special day because I get to introduce SHARE THE MOVEMENT to all of you,” she wrote. “After countless Zooms, dance community discussions, lots of hard work and dreaming, our new non-profit organization was born.”

According to the Instagram description, the movement aims “to increase diversity in the professional dance community by providing financial, educational and inspirational support to young BIPOC dancers.”

Stewart is listed as the president of Share the Movement.

“Her passion on the dance floor is also evident in her outreach and volunteer efforts,” the website reads. “Britt previously served on the Programs Committee for American Dance Movement where she focused on expanding opportunities to blend dance programs and special youth initiatives. Britt is dedicated to dance education, maintaining high standards, and representation.”

Other members of the board include dancer, choreographer and TV producer Pam Chu as the secretary, arts manager Brad Bauner as the treasurer, Nikole Vallins as the media relations and fundraising director, choreographer Ashley Lindsey, executive director Kate Harpootlian, Broadway star Daniel Gaymon, and professional dancer Chantelle Good.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

