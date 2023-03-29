Britt Stewart Shares Photos From 1st Vacation With Daniel Durant & Fans Are Obsessed

The newest “Dancing With the Stars” couple, Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant, just got home from their first vacation as a couple, and fans are obsessed with the photos the couple shared.

“HAWAII,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “Couldn’t be more grateful for this week in paradise with @danielndurant.”

She shared photos of Durant kissing her on the cheek, hanging out on their balcony overlooking the ocean, sitting in the pool, and drinking specialty cocktails. Fans and friends were quick to take to the comment section to share their love for the couple.

“1. I love your hair,” Hayley Erbert wrote. “2. I love you guys. 3. Just 😍😍😍😍.”

Val Chmerkovskiy commented, “So beautiful Britt! You’re radiating, as always, but more.”

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Emma Slater, Peta Murgatroyd, Alan Bersten, and Daniella Karagach all commented on the post as well.”

In an Instagram Story on March 28, 2023, Stewart shared that they were landing in Los Angeles and were excited to “get home to Hudson and Orlando,” Stewart’s cats. Durant previously shared videos from when he was taking care of Stewart’s cats when she was away on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour.

“When @brittbenae is away, the cats (with a little help from Daniel) will play!” he wrote as the caption to a video of him setting up a cat tree he was building for them.

Fans Are ‘Obsessed’ With the Couple

Fans took to the comment section to share how much they love Durant and Stewart together.

“I’m obsessed with this!! I always thought you two should be together when watching DWTS. You just have the chemistry,” one person wrote.

Another person commented that they “see wedding bells and babies in some people’s 5 year future.”

Others shared that they were grateful for being able to watch the couple’s relationship blossom in real time.

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart Started Dating After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Durant and Stewart revealed that they are officially dating on Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 with two separate Instagram posts.

Stewart captioned her post simply with a red heart emoji. The video, which was set to the song “Fall In Love With You” by Montell Fish, featured the two dancing around and smiling together.

Durant’s post was a little more direct. He wrote, “My Valentine” alongside a photo of the two smiling at the camera.

After the February 15, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” live show, Durant revealed a little more about the couple’s relationship and when it really took off.

In the answer to a question asked by a fan, Durant said he wanted to thank Stewart’s family for raising her and being the parent of a dancer, one video uploaded to Twitter showed.

“You can see where she is, she’s inspiring people and making people become successful,” he said. “And I’m so happy I got to meet her and be part of this, and she got to be my teacher. And, we’ve had so much fun together, and we’ve tried our best and learned so much from each other.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.