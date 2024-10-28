DWTS Pro Gets Emotional While Trying on Wedding Dresses

A“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer is planning her wedding and she recently took DWTS fans along for a key step in the planning process. Britt Stewart tried on wedding dresses for the first time as she plans her wedding to former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Daniel Durant.

Britt Stewart Got Emotional Seeing Herself As a Bride

On October 25, an Instagram post on The Knot page featured Stewart as she tried on wedding dresses. She visited Casablanca Bridal and shared a handful of looks in her video.

“From her ballroom era to her bridal era,” the caption read.

Once Stewart had her first wedding dress on, she did a video call with her mom. She explained that her mom couldn’t be with her in person, but she still wanted to share the experience.

Stewart’s mom gushed over how beautiful her daughter looked and immediately started crying.

The second dress surprised Stewart, as it was very lacy and she didn’t think she’d like that style as much as she did.

She deemed one option “Sassy” and with another dress, she commented on a change she’d make to ensure she could dance the night away at the reception.

As she tried on a different dress, Stewart got emotional and said, “You guys, I’m really getting married.”

Stewart found herself gushing when a train was added to another dress. “Immediately falls in love,” she wrote. She added, “3 ‘OMG’ in less then [sic] a minute.”

She also admitted she didn’t even recognize herself in a wedding dress. Stewart explained that trying on the dresses with the veil and “all the things” prompted a light bulb moment. “Here I am. I’m a bride.”

At another point, Stewart tried the first dress on again and explained why she wouldn’t do a “blusher,” which is a veil that covers the bride’s face during the ceremony.

“My fiance is deaf, and so facial expression is so important in deaf culture,” Stewart noted.

She continued, “So I just want him to be able to see my face from the beginning, as soon as I arrive at the beginning of the aisle. I want him to see my face and I want him to see how big of a mess I’m going to be crying.”

While Stewart was at Casablanca Bridal, Durant called. They giggled over how he couldn’t see her in the dress.

When Stewart left, she said all the dresses had been amazing. She didn’t indicate whether she found the dress she wanted, but it seemed she had a very good experience trying wedding gowns on for the first time.

DWTS Fans Thought Stewart Looked Stunning in Everything

Stewart’s bestie Hayley Erbert commented with simply a trio of emojis, “🥹🥹🥹.”

“The FaceTime from Daniel 🥺🫠 The cutest couple and prettiest bride to be, ❤️” gushed a fan.

“Every dress looks stunning on you. I especially like the one where they added on the train/half [skirt] in the back,” another fan commented.

Someone else wrote, “I can’t wait to see which one you pick and for you and Daniel to officially tie the knot!!! I think we’re ALL going to be crying when we see wedding content from y’all.”

“Dancing with the Stars” fans thought Stewart looked beautiful in everything. However, the second dress she shared, the lace one, was a big hit with many.

The fourth dress she shared became a fan favorite, too.

An Instagram user noted, “I don’t know how you will pick… You look amazing in all of them! Congratulations!”

A fan admitted, “Girl I’m crying too!! You look amazing!”