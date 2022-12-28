DWTS Host Shares Rare Holiday Photos of Her Kids

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion turned co-host shared rare photos of her kids on Instagram.

Brooke Burke was the winner of the seventh season of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2008. She went on to serve as co-host of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition with Tom Bergeron for seven seasons. Burke was replaced by Erin Andrews in 2014, per People.

Burke, 51, is a mom of four, but she doesn’t often share photos of her all of her children together. When she was on DWTS, her children were young, but now they are all grown up.

Burke has two grown children, Neriah, 22, and Sierra, 20, with her ex-husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher. According to The Daily Mail, she also shares daughter Heaven Rain, 15, and son Shaya, 14, with her ex-husband, ‘Baywatch” star David Charvet. Burke and Charvet divorced in 2018.

In photos posted on her Instagram page, Burke shared photos of her kids wearing coordinating red pajamas as they celebrated the holidays. In the first pic, the DWTS alum tagged her kids Shaya, Heaven Rain, and Sierra as they posed in front of a menorah. Other photos showed Burke posing with her kids and them posing by a Christmas tree.

Fans reacted with comments on Burke’s post. “Beautiful Babies all grown up now…” one fan wrote. “Everyone is so grown up!!” another commenter agreed.

“So glad you and your not-so-little ones had a great Christmas!” another fan wrote to the DWTS star. “Your son!!! Gorgeous!! I bet you can’t keep the girls away! Wow!” another commented of Burke’s teen son.

Brooke Burke’s Fiancé Also Has Children

There were also two younger children featured in Burke’s photos, one of them wearing braces. In one photo, the two younger kids were wearing black and white pajamas. The younger child, a boy, wore a red Santa hat as the two played a game of chess.

While Burke did not tag the kids, it is likely that they are the children of her fiancé.

In 2021, Burke confirmed she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Scott Rigbsy. At the time, she told People that her fiancé has children from a previous relationship.

“It is awesome because he is a great father,” Burke said. “He has two children and that is one of the things that I love most about him. He is really kind and responsible and devoted, so our kids are getting to know each other.”

In February 2022, Burke told Closer Weekly that she was already navigating how things will work with her blended family. While she already shares a California home with Rigsby, the two have children enrolled in multiple schools.

“I love my house,” Burke said in early 2022. “My kids love this house, and Scott, you know, we have kids in different schools, and so, we’re navigating that right now and trying to figure out, and there’s a lot of us. Right now, we’re back right now. We’re back and forth. So, it’s working.”

