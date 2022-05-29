DWTS Star Lands Swanky New Gig

A “Dancing With the Stars” host has exciting news to share — former host Brooke Burke has landed a new job. Read on to find out what it is and how she is celebrating the good news.

Brooke Burke Has Been Named Creative Director of Operations at a Wellness Retreat

In a press release, former “Dancing With the Stars” host and season seven Mirrorball champion Brooke Burke announced that she is taking her Brooke Burke Body brand to the next level as the new Creative Director of Operations at La Plage Wellness Retreat in Santa Monica, California.

The press release reads:

La Plage Wellness Retreat located in the beautiful Loews Santa Monica Hotel announced today the addition of Brooke Burke as Creative Director of Operations. The founder and CEO of Brooke Burke Body, the premiere digital gym, will create and facilitate holistic wellness retreats that combine the experience of Brooke Burke Body with the one-of-a-kind unique and life-changing experiences for which La Plage Wellness is famous.

The first retreat hosted by Burke is taking reservations now, so if you have a cool $6000, you can sign up for Burke’s all-inclusive five-day BB Body package. Each attendee will also receive a gift bag of Burke’s favorite health and wellness products.

A sample day’s schedule is as follows:

7:30 a.m. — Yoga

8:30 a.m. — Breakfast

9:30 a.m. — Booty Burn led by Brooke Burke

10:30 a.m. — Meditation

11:30 a.m. — Light fitness training

12:30 p.m. — Lunch

1:30 p.m. — Massage

2:30 p.m. — Sound therapy

3:30 p.m. — Float therapy

4:30 p.m. — Continuing care

5:30 p.m. — Beach walk

6:30 p.m. — Dinner

But the site also says that schedules are individualized for each attendee.

Burke is ‘Thrilled’ by This New Venture

In a statement, Burke said that she is “thrilled” to be bringing her program to Loews Santa Monica Hotel.

“I am thrilled to join the team of La Plage Wellness as Creative Director of Operations,” said Burke in a statement. “I created Brooke Burke Body as a means for every BODY to be able to experience health and wellness anytime, anywhere. But nothing can replace the collective energy when we are together in real life. La Plage is known for its collective and customized wellness programs and I’m excited to bring our joint vision to people of all ages, shapes, sizes, and experience levels at the beautiful, picturesque Loews Santa Monica Hotel.”

Damian Bertrand C.Ht, co-founder and program director of La Plage Wellness added: “We couldn’t be more excited to have Brooke Burke join our team in the newly created role of Creative Director of Operations. As a TV personality, fitness icon, and Certified Breathwork Instructor who has built a highly successful health and wellness business, we know Brooke has the experience and creativity to continue to evolve La Plage Wellness’ in-person experiences while staying true to our multidisciplinary approach including fitness, nutrition, and behavioral modalities to address all aspects of your well-being.”

On Instagram, Burke gave her followers a sneak peek of what to expect when she posted a video of herself doing sunset yoga on the beach.

Burke previously won “Dancing With the Stars” season seven alongside her partner Derek Hough. She then took over hosting duties from Samantha Harris for season 10 through season 17 alongside longtime host Tom Bergeron.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

