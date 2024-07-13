Fired DWTS Cast Member Admits She ‘Had Enough’ Of Show

Former “Dancing With the Stars ” co-host Brooke Burke made a surprising admission about her departure from the show.

Burke, 52, spent nearly five years as a cast member on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, first as a contestant— she won season 7 with pro partner Derek Hough in 2008—and then as Tom Bergeron’s co-host on the show for eight seasons, from 2010 to 2013.

During a July 2024 appearance on “Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone,” Burke admitted that she “had enough” of the ABC dance-off by the time she made her exit. But that doesn’t mean she was ready to get her walking papers.

“I probably had enough,” she shared of her time on the show. “But then when you leave something and you think you’ve had enough, you kind of, in hindsight, look back and want a little bit more.”

Brooke Burke Admitted She Was Shocked By Her Firing

Ahead of “Dancing With the Stars,” Burke had an extensive hosting resume on E!’s ‘Wild On,” CBS’ “Rock Star: INXS” and “SuperNova,” and TV Land’s “She’s Got the Look.” Although she was ready for a change after several years as a TV host on the live “Dancing With the Stars,” she admitted she was stunned by her firing.

“As a host, when you’re on a live show, it was a long time and I think I was ready to do other things,” she told Stone. “But I think it’s shocking when there’s a change in our business, just to humanize it, to be honest, to be vulnerable. I think it was really disappointing. I wasn’t expecting it.”

But Burke previously wrote on her Modern Mom blog that “the only shocking thing about” her firing was “the way in which it all went down. “

“Finding out that I would not be returning to the ballroom just weeks before the premiere was quite a shake-up,” she explained. “I would have appreciated a heads-up and the

courtesy of communication. But we are not always privileged to get that in the workplace.”

She added, “In the bigger picture, this is a positive change for me. And I honestly believe this is the optimum time for me to dance out of the ballroom.”

The mom of four added that “eight seasons was the perfect run. “

At the time, Burke told E! News she was “looking forward to pursuing opportunities [she] obviously wasn’t able to entertain because of contractual obligations to the show.”

Brooke Burke Previously Revealed How She Was Let Go From DWTS

Burke previously appeared on former DWTS pro dancer Cheryl Burke’s iHeart podcast, “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans,” and shared details on what exactly went down on the day she was fired from the show without any warning.

“We were getting ready for the season. We were like painting the dressing room and everybody was booked, glam, hair, makeup. My life’s carved out, ready to rock and roll. And I think it was maybe two weeks before the season [when I got teh call],” she explained in 2023. “Like we’re getting ready to start production. So when I got that call that morning that I wouldn’t be coming back, it was unexpected. I wasn’t given a reason. I think that’s the frustrating part. “

While she acknowledged it was “okay” to change hosts, she felt that the producers handled her exit was disrespectful to her.

“What I would have liked was to have a very adult, respectful conversation that would have went something like ‘We’re not going to renew your contract. We’re making some changes, we’re looking at some new people and we just want to give you a heads up,'” she said. “I honestly would have accepted it, respected it, and been all on board. It was just, it was shocking.”

Burke was replaced by Erin Andrews, who remained on the show for 11 seasons until she was let go alongside host Tom Bergeron in 2020.

