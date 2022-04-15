Brooke Burke Recalls DWTS Hosting Mistake

Brooke Burke opened up about her years working on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The TV host and fitness guru was Tom Bergeron’s co-host on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition for seven seasons, from 2010 to 2014, per E! Online.

Burke landed the coveted co-hosting gig following her mirrorball trophy win as a DWTS contestant in 2008. At the time, she had already logged a few co-hosting credits on ‘Wild On” and “Rock Star: Supernova,” per IMDb, but DWTS was a whole new ball game for her.

In a recent interview, Burke said being a DWTS contestant helped enhance her skills as a host—but she still wasn’t immune to screwing up on live TV.

Brooke Burke Admitted She Wasn’t ‘Seasoned’ When She Was Hired As the DWTS Co-Host

In an April 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Burke revealed that she wanted to compete on DWTS more than serve as a host.

“I wanted to dance on the show more than I even considered hosting the show because I want it to sort of break that wall as a host and let America get to know me,” she said. “[Winning the mirrorball trophy], it gave me great experience to bring to hosting it. It was another layer. It just really enhanced my skill as a host.”

Burke also addressed the challenges of hosting a live TV show, and how she once introduced an iconic song incorrectly.

“Hosting live television, it’s tight,” she said. “There’s always an agenda. There’s not a lot of room to play. …Live TV is very difficult in managing and anticipating and just sort of pivoting when you need to and things go wrong.”

“I look back at some things too, and I’m like, oh my God, did I really do that or say that?” she revealed. “I remember one time we were in the ballroom and I wasn’t seasoned, really, when I got the gig, so I learned. I had insecurities and fear, but I remember I was introducing a live performance or something, and it was ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and I screwed up the name of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow.’ Like you have to be a complete moron, but it’s just, you know, you’re reading and there’s pressure. And you know, sometimes we read phonetically, like we do things that are not human when we’re acting like a host. I mean, I think I screwed up a word or something. And I think in the earliest stages of my career, when you make a mistake, you would just sort of skate over it or now I would probably go, ‘Did I just say that? Oh my goodness. Like one of the greatest songs of the most recognizable songs in the world, let me back up.’“

Burke also revealed that after she was let go from DWTS she had to “put my big girl pants on and figure out what was next.”

Tyra Banks Made a Huge Live Gaffe During Her First Season as a DWTS Host

In 2020, Tyra Banks replaced both Bergeron and Burke’s replacement, Erin Andrews, as a solo host on “Dancing With the Stars.” The supermodel was heavily critiqued by DWTS diehards.

During her first season as the DWTS host in October 2020, Banks made a huge mistake when she incorrectly announced a couple as “safe” from elimination before realizing she got the names wrong. After telling “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy that they were safe, Banks had to backtrack and inform them that they were actually one of the two couples in jeopardy.

Banks later claimed that her cue cards were incorrect.

“Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards. So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through,” the DWTS host and executive producer tweeted after the live show, per Deadline.

Banks later told Us Weekly that she would rather mess up than come across as fake.

“Every host messes up. It’s just normal,” she told the outlet. “It’s live TV. If it wasn’t live, there would be no mess-ups. Even on ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ I would mess up and tell my editors to leave it in. That’s what makes things human and makes like live. If I didn’t want to mess up, if I wanted to be perfect, I know how to do that. There’s a very clear way as a host that you just read the words and you’re perfect and you know exactly how to do that. But when you’re relaxed and you keep it real, the mess-ups happen. And the producer in me knows that even though somebody might be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re messing up!’ it’s live, and it’s real. It’s better than being like a doll.”

