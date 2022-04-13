Fired DWTS Host Calls Tyra Banks a ‘Diva’

A former “Dancing with the Stars” co-host had some choice words about Tyra Banks.

In 2020, the 48-year-old supermodel replaced longtime host Tom Bergeron on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition after he was fired from the show after 28 seasons, and not everyone has been a fan of the move– including a longtime DWTS cast member.

Banks’ hosting role has been controversial, especially since it came with an executive producer credit. Critics have called her “thirsty” and said she puts too much focus on fashion and steals the spotlight from the celebrity dancers with her catwalk-style entrances.

A source told OK magazine that Banks even has plans to include more fashion, more backstage drama and, of course, more Tyra” on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Brooke Burke Said Tyra Banks Is a ‘Diva’

Banks flies solo, but when Bergeron was host of DWTS, he always had a co-host. For seven seasons, Brooke Burke, who was a past DWTS winner, stood by his side.

In an April 13, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Burke weighed in on her longtime co-star’s replacement. She noted that doing the live shows are “tough” and that a lot goes on behind the scenes, then she zeroed in on Banks.

“You know, she’s a diva,” Burke said of Banks. “Everybody knows that she’s a diva.”

Burke added that there’s nothing wrong with being a diva—just not when the focus should be on the DWTS pro dancers and contestants.

“It’s not the place to be a diva,” she said of the TV ballroom. “You know, your pros are the diva. Your winner. Your perfect 10 score dancer who has never done it. That defines diva in the ballroom.”

Burke also noted that after two seasons, Banks still hasn’t won over DWTS diehards with her hosting style.

“I just think it wasn’t embraced,” she said of Banks’ arrival on the show. “And you know, I, I think that show requires a lot of compassion and loving kindness, especially as the host. So, you know, I don’t really need to say it. You know what I mean? I think it’s it was a tough transition. Change is hard for everyone. You know, they’ve gone through a lot on that show. That’s for sure. And you are just not the star as the host. Like it is just not about you as the host. Right?”

Burke did credit Banks for being “great in a shining role.“

“I will just say that,” she added.

Burke Previously Said Her Own Replacement May Not Have Been the Right Choice

Burke has been vocal about past DWTS replacements—including her own. In 2014, shortly after she was let go from her longtime co-hosting role, Burke told E! News she didn’t quite get the addition of sideline sports reporter Erin Andrews in her place.

“I’m not sure they made the right choice—I won’t get into that,” Burke told the outlet at the time. “But I’m so fortunate that my fans are so loyal and supportive and, you know, I have no hard feelings. I wish them all a huge success, but I think I did everything I could do in the ballroom and I think it was a good time to move on.”

Andrews stayed on as Bergeron’s wing-woman for 11 seasons, until she got the ax alongside the ABC host in 2020.

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Reacts to ABC Dropping DWTS