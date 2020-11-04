DWTS Ex Pro’s Husband Says He ‘Cries All the Time’ Amid Divorce

Brooks Laich is telling all, divulging that he “cries all the time” amid his divorce from Julianne Hough.

The former NHL star, 37, recently opened up on the podcast How Men Think, sharing that he is now learning to have ownership over his feelings, and how to best let them out. “I cry all the time and it’s wonderful. It’s something I’ve recently learned since the passing of our two dogs.”

He continued, “I’ve learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me, and a lot of times that’s through crying. And you know me … I played pro hockey for 15 years, threw dudes into dudes. I’m a dude. But I love being able to release emotion truthfully, organically, in the moment [and] not suppress it.”

He concluded, “It’s liberating to allow and give yourself the grace and the capacity to just allow that emotion to live and come out. And then it’s like, ‘Oh, god. That felt great.’ I’ve just learned that, and it is so liberating to honor those emotions and let them come to life. And then they don’t persist with you.”

Hough Filed for Divorce From Laich on November 2

On Monday, November 2, news surfaced that Hough was filing for divorce from Brooks after five months after separation.

A source told People, “They were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she’s happier having her freedom… Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit.”

In a joint statement from May, when news of their separation first broke, the couple shared, “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

According to the outlet, the couple quarantined apart amid the coronavirus pandemic — Laich in Idaho, and Hough at her home in Los Angeles.

At the time, a source told People, “It’s over, it’s been over for a while, and it’s time to just call it what it is — and it is over… There is honestly no ill will. He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will. But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other.”

A source recently told Us Weekly that the couple struggled to “get past their problems” in the aftermath of their separation.

Hough has filed for divorce just one month after her brother, Derek Hough, told Us Magazine that he wants his sister and Laich to be happy. Derek Hough said, “We just want all of our family, we want all of our friends and everybody to be happy. And then if we can help that, then we’re happy to do it.”

