Brooks Nader Asks for Prayers for Gleb Savchenko Ahead of DWTS Dance With Her Sisters

“Dancing With the Stars” celebrity Brooks Nader asked for prayers for Gleb Savchenko ahead of the “Dedication Night” dance that they will do in honor of her three sisters.

The model, 27, has three younger sisters—Mary Holland, 25, Grace Ann, 24, and Sarah Jane, 22– and they will all perform in a salsa for Week 4 of the ABC dance-off.

On October 13, Nader posted rehearsal footage to TikTok as she noted that Savchenko would need help from above to get through the dance. “Prayers for @glebsavchenko 🙏🏻 teaching all 4 @Nader sisters this week’s routine for #dedicationnight on @Dancing with the Stars #DWTS !!!” she wrote.

Several fans commented to agree that Savchenko, 40, had a lot on his plate with the four sisters.

“Gleb has his work cut out for him! Get it girls!” one commenter wrote.

“Gleb has his hands full 😂,” another agreed.

“I know your sisters enjoyed this 💛,” one fan wrote to Nader.

“A little TOO much🤣🤣🙄🙄,” She replied.

Brooks Nader Said Her Sisters Have Begged to Dance With Gleb Savchenko

Nader has made headlines for her steamy chemistry with Savchenko. She has also been photographed kissing the handsome pro dancer outside of the ballroom.

In a previous TikTok post, Nader announced that her sisters would be joining her for Dedication Night with Savchenko. “I’m dancing a Salsa to ‘Mi Gente.’ And I’m dedicating this dance to my three younger sisters,” she said in a video message. “We grew up all together watching ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in Louisiana, so it fills a very special place in our hearts.”

@brooksnader Get it together girlies 🤣🤣🤣 @glebsavchenko @Dancing with the Stars DWTS @Nader sisters ♬ original sound – chloee.fischer

She also joked that her sisters were honing in on her turf. Nader told fans that she wanted her three siblings to experience what it’s like to step out onto the dance floor—and to dance with Savchenko. “They’ve been begging me, not leaving me alone about it, for I don’t know how long,” she said.

“They like to steal everything,” Nader said of her three younger sisters.

Brooks Loves to Bring Her Sisters to Work With Her

This is not the first time Nader has brought her sisters with her to work. The younger Nader girls have done some modeling work alongside their big sister. In early 2024, Nader told Us Weekly she brings her three sisters with her whenever she can. “They’re the best support group and cheerleaders,” she said.

As of 2023, the Louisiana-born sisters were all living in New York City and pursuing careers in modeling, except for second-eldest sister Mary Holland, according to The Daily Front Row. Nader told the outlet that she has offered to let her sisters use her connections to help with their careers, but that they have to do the leg work.

“One of my main lessons to all of the girls is that if they want it, they have to do it themselves,” she said. “I have a network, hang out with me, and everyone knows I have three sisters who I’d do anything in the world for. But they have to get the job for themselves, don’t just sit there.”

