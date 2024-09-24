Former DWTS Pro Calls Out Season 33 Celeb’s Behavior: ‘Going to Get Old Real Fast’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Cheryl Burke thinks it’s time for Brooks Nader to buckle down. The 27-year-old model is partnered with DWTS veteran Gleb Savchenko for the 33rd season of the ABC dancing competition— and their chemistry is very apparent.

But in a September 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, Brooks called out Nader for being a try-hard who makes her attraction to Savchenko way too obvious.

“I think that it’s going to get old real fast,” Burke told the outlet of Nader’s obvious attempts to impress Savchenko. “Meaning Gleb is just going to get tired of it at some point, and he’s just going to be like, “Great. Now, let’s point your feet. Let’s get to work.”‘

“At first I thought maybe it was Gleb that was head over heels, but I think it’s the opposite,” Burke added of the 40-year-old pro dancer.

She also offered advice directly to Nader. “Just stop with trying to impress Gleb, because this ain’t sexy,” she said. “Learning how to ballroom dance is not sexy. It’s actually quite the opposite, okay? So stop trying to look good. No one’s trying to look good. We’re just trying to get through to the next week.”

Brooks Nader Has Gushed About Her Partnership With Gleb

Nader has already posted plenty of flirty photos and TikTok videos with Savchenko. She previously told Us Weekly that she was “shocked” by how well she gets along with the Russian American dancer.

“It’s perfect,” she said. “It’s so, like, annoying when you’re trying to learn something and you have to look at [Gleb], but no, we’ll work it out,” she joked of her partner’s good looks.

“I just thought a dancer, like, you know, [is] not my typical type,” Nader added. “Not that he is, [but] I’m just saying I was shocked, but let me just say, it was perfect actually.”

She also told Us her chemistry with Savchenko will be a “theme” throughout the season. “It’s a huge bonus to actually really be into your partner,” she added. “You have to be with this person sweaty and on top of them all day for five hours. Every day — not just show day. So it’s kind of nice that you like each other.”

Gleb Savchenko Said He Is Not Interested in Brooks Nader Romantically

Savchenko got what he wanted in a partner this season. After being paired with 56-year-old Mira Sorvino last season, he told the U.S. Sun that he wanted a partner who was “not too old” this go around. “It would be nice if she’s hot” and “nice to look at,” he added.

During the DWTS season 33 premiere on September 17, Nader made a point to state that she is “newly single.” She noted that she has a “healthy little flirtatious vibe” with Savchenko and added, “He’s so hot.”

While Savchenko said he has a lot of ”fun” with Nader, the model coyly added, “And it’s obviously all about dancing. That’s what we’re here to do.”

In September 2024, Savchenko told TMZ that he was not interested in Nader romantically and clarified that he was not dating anyone months after his split from model Elena Belle.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro told Page Six that while Nader is “great” and they have “amazing” chemistry, it all stays in the ballroom.