Brooks Nader Teases ‘Potentially Awkward’ Reunion With Gleb Savchenko on DWTS

Brooks Nader is ready to reunite with Gleb Savchenko – but she admitted it could be awkward.

On November 13, the “Sports Illustrated” model told TMZ that the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer pulled a fast one on her, and she hasn’t spoken to him since their “split” in October.

“I didn’t know we were dating, to be honest with you,” Nader cracked of her past Savchenko. “I wouldn’t call it a relationship. You don’t have to be dating someone to make out, right?”

She also confirmed that she has not been in contact with Savchenko but noted she will see him soon for rehearsals for the “Dancing With the Stars” finale. “We have to dance together in the finale. I think it could be potentially awkward,” she admitted, before adding, “No, it won’t be awkward. I’m a professional.”

“I don’t know what got in his head,” she added. “I will have to spend a lot of time with him in the coming weeks to practice our final dance, so say your prayers.”

Nader shut down the thought of ever hooking up with the Russian American dancer again. “But I’m down to be friends with him,” she said. “Maybe, I don’t know. If he doesn’t pull what he pulled on me. … He was really something with that one. [He pulled] a wildcard.”

Savchenko, 41, and Nader, 27, had a sizzling PDA-filled connection during their DWTS season 33 partnership. Savchenko ended his relationship with Nader via text message a few days after they were eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars.”

Brooks Nader Is Getting Her Tattoo Moved

In October, Nader and Savchenko got matching tattoos during a night out in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told The Daily Mail that the flirty DWTS couple got “small but matching” tattoos and were “all over each other” while in the tattoo parlor.

Nader told E! News it was her first tattoo ever. “We got something that’s special to the both of us, and we’re not sharing what it is,” she said in October. “When something special happens in your life, you need to commemorate it,” she added.

One month later, Nader told TMZ she was having the tattoo removed. “Yeah. I’m already in the process,” she said. “Removal. …A couple more sessions and I’ll be good to go.”

Nader admitted that getting a tattoo with Savchenko was a “lapse in judgment” on her part.

Brooks Nader Was Spotted With a New Man Weeks After Gleb Savchenko Ended Things With Her

In November, Savchenko told Too Fab he had not spoken to Nader since ending things with her in a well thought-out text. “I really actually do miss her because she’s the vibe,” he said. “She’s a really cool person. And I had the best time.”

But Nader has already moved on from Savchenko. According to Page Six, she has been spotted out and about with Airbnb billionaire Brian Chesky after first spending time with him around Halloween. The two have been reportedly getting cozy, but Nader’s rep told the outlet they are not dating.