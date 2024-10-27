Brooks Nader Admits Big Regret As Gleb Savchenko Posts ‘Messy’ TikTok

Brooks Nader has a big regret regarding her romance with Gleb Savchenko.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 alum took to TikTok on October 25 to jump on the “and then I go and spoil it all TikTok trend” amid rumors that her relationship with Savchenko is over.

In her video, Nader sang along to a TikTok sound from the 2015 Jennifer Lawrence film, “Joy.” In the movie, Lawrence sings a line from the 1967 Frank and Nancy Sintra song “Somethin’ Stupid,” that goes, “And then I go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like ‘I love you.’”

Nader filled in the TikTok blanks by adding a caption about the “stupid” thing she said that spoiled it all: “Let’s get matching tattoos!!” She then slapped her head and rolled her eyes.

Nader and Savchenko got matching tattoos days before their elimination on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Nader’s TikTok came after a source told Us Weekly that Savchenko ended his relationship with her one week after they were eliminated from the celebrity ballroom show. “Gleb ended things, but Brooks is continuing to live her best life,” an insider told the outlet on October 25.

Nader posted her “something stupid” video three hours after Savchenko posted a smirky TikTok of his own.

Gleb Savchenko’s ‘Messy’ TikTok Had Fans Reeling

Nader, 27, and Savchenko, 41, were known for their flirty relationship and PDA during their five weeks together on DWTS. At first, they denied dating rumors but they quickly stopped hiding their attraction to one another.

Savchenko admitted on Harry Jowsey’s “Boyfriend Material” podcast that he might even be in love with Nader.

But following their breakup news, Savchenko posted a TikTok of him mouthing the words to the 2018 Drake song “God’s Plan” as he lounged in a car while wearing wire-rimmed sunglasses. The lyrics Savchenko mimicked were, “She say, ‘Do you love me?’ I tell her, ‘Only partly, I only love my bed and my momma, I’m sorry.” The pro dancer then smiled widely at the camera as he rocked his head back.

One of the first comments came from fellow DWTS pro Ezra Sosa, who wrote, “Welcome back gleb :’).”

“Where’s my broom!? Cuz it’s getting messyyyy 🧹,” another fan wrote.

“My jaw is ON THE FLOOR,” another agreed.

“This is such an insane post from him,” a fourth fan wrote.

“Gleb in his villain era,” added another.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Have Been Going Back and Forth on TikTok for Days.

On October 24, Nader posted a video about a breakup and captioned it, “When he’s breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating.”

But some fans think both Nader and Savchenko’s videos could be part of a publicity stunt.

“I’m convinced Brooks is a marketing genius 😅,” a TikTok fan wrote.

“Ya’ll better be playin us,” another agreed.

In response to Savchenko’s cheeky “God’s Plan” TikTok, one fan wrote, “Not me zooming in to the reflection of your sunglasses to see if brooks is with you hahahah 😂😂.”

“Brooks video was right before this….” another fan noted.

In September, a source claimed to The Sun that “Dancing With the Stars” producers were “aggressively pushing the dating narrative” when Savchenko and Nader were on the show. “They know it’s good for ratings but also good for them to get votes so they’re leaning into it,” the insider claimed at the time.

