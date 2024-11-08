DWTS Season 33 Alum Calls Police to LA Home

A contestant from season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” recently called the police amid a possible break-in attempt at her rental home. According to TMZ, Brooks Nader involved authorities after being “spooked” and feeling concerned for her safety.

Brooks Nader Was Scared When a Stranger Approached Her Home

TMZ reported on November 7 that they spoke to authorities about Nader’s call. They reported that they were told she called the police due to an incident at her rental home in Bel Air.

According to TMZ, law enforcement told the media outlet Nader claimed someone attempted to trespass on her rental home property.

TMZ’s sources told them that a woman and two men approached Nader’s rental home, but were not allowed past the gate, the outlet reported. However, TMZ indicated that per their sources, one of the people still managed to bypass the gate and was on the property.

The media outlet added that their sources told them Nader was “afraid for her safety after losing sight of the alleged intruder.”

In addition, TMZ’s source told the media outlet that Nader requested that law enforcement increase their patrolling of her neighborhood, which they have done.

While Nader did not include any context at the time, it appears she may have shared a glimpse of the unsettling experience on TikTok.

Nader May Have Given Fans a Glimpse of the Incident in Question

On October 28, Nader shared a video clip on her TikTok page. She was indoors, with two female law enforcement officers.

Nader showed what appeared to be a security system display on the wall to the two officers. As a video played, a person could be seen, seemingly approaching a spot with a security camera.

The caption of her post read, “That escalated quickly.”

Nader’s sister Sarah shared the same video on her TikTok page. “All fun & games until,” she wrote in the caption.

Neither of the Nader sisters responded to comments asking for clarity on what had happened.

“I feel like I missed a chapter. Or an entire book,” one TikTok comment read.

“Someone explain what this is about I’m confused what I’m looking at,” questioned someone else.

Several commenters speculated the video was connected to Gleb Savchenko in some way. At least one admitted they tried to decipher the identity of the person in the video by zooming in on it. Nader had posted a different TikTok post on the same day that seemingly referenced her show partner.

As E! News shared on November 4, Savchenko and Nader became romantically involved while partnering on season 33. Shortly after their elimination, however, Savchenko ended his romance.

Both Savchenko and Nader have since shared multiple social media posts that seem to be referencing one another.

According to a source for the Daily Mail, Nader plans to remain in Los Angeles for a while. The insider indicated she has multiple projects based in Los Angeles in the works. She also plans to return to “Dancing with the Stars” for the season finale.

The insider told the media outlet, “She’s living her best life. She’s unbothered by the breakup. She’s hanging out with friends and family.”