DWTS Fans React to Rumor That Season 33 Celeb Wants to Quit the Show

“Dancing With the Stars” fans are reacting to a rumor that Brooks Nader has threatened to quit “Dancing With the Stars” amid frustrations over the scoring she has received with partner Gleb Savchenko.

In October 2024, a source told The U.S. Sun that the model was fed up with the harsh critiques thrown at her and Savchenko, as well as judge Derek Hough’s insinuation that the Russian American pro dancer’s choreography is not up to snuff.

The insider told The Sun that Nader and Savchenko “were not happy with the judges” and don’t agree with the “unfair” scores they’ve received this season, especially from Hough.

”Brooks knows she can do better and loves this experience overall but she’s talking about quitting the show,” the insider alleged. “She’s mad with how the show is handling things and is mad with how they’re treating Gleb the most.”

During week 3 of the ABC dancing competition, Savchenko did not hide his annoyance when Hough gave the duo’s rumba a “7” while noting the score “would’ve been higher” if the choreography had been better. Savchenko rolled his eyes and could be seen muttering the word “Whatever” as the scores were announced.

DWTS Fans Think the Scores Have Been Fair

Fans had a lot to say about rumors that Nader is complaining about her scores. In a thread on the r/dancingwiththestars subreddit, many fans felt the judges’ scores have been more than fair to Nader.

“She’s been scored more fairly than a lot of the other couples. … All of the critiques she’s gotten have been valid as well,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“I’m not really sure what she expected when she signed up for this. All of the couples receive criticism. Not just her. Did she expect the judges to fawn all over her and only have positive things to say?” another asked.

“She’s getting the same amount of criticism as everyone else left,” another viewer chimed in.

“Oh please she’s been overscored almost every week imo,” a fourth wrote.

One score that Nader agrees with is one that came from a guest judge. On October 8, the model addressed a “10” score that guest judge Gene Simmons gave her and Savchenko for their Hair Metal Night cha-cha. The perfect score, which was the first 10 of the season, was reduced to a “9” due to a technicality.

“He gave us a ’10’ and we count the ’10,’” Nader told Page Six after the live show. “We just spoke to him, and he goes, ‘I meant that when I said ’10.’ You guys deserved [it].’”

Brooks Nader Wants to Get Credit For Being a Good Dancer

Nader hopes viewers can see past her steamy connection with Savchenko as they consider her dance skills. She told Extra that she wants to be taken seriously in the ballroom. “I really want people to take me seriously as a dancer because I’m actually working really hard to learn the routines,” she said. “So, I want people to focus on that too. Gleb is an amazing teacher.”

Savchenko also thinks Nader has what it takes to score him his first-ever mirrorball trophy.“I feel a mirrorball. I want it and I know we can do it,” he told Page Six. “We both work really hard every single week and we’re taking it a week at a time.”

“Whatever happens, happens,” the DWTS pro added.