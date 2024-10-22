DWTS Season 33 Contestant Keeping a ‘Secret’ With Pro Partner

Former season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Brooks Nader and her ballroom pro partner Gleb Savchenko are keeping a little secret. The duo got tattoos together ahead of Hair Metal Night — but they aren’t telling anyone what their tattoos are of.

“It’s a secret. It’s our special little thing that we got the tat. But it’s fun and I’ve never gotten a tattoo. This is my first tattoo,” Nader told Page Six. Savchenko has quite a few tattoos on his body.

In another interview with Us Weekly, Nader shared a small hint about the new ink. “It’s a little symbol, and it means something special,” she said.

On October 8, 2024, Nader and Savchenko were photographed at Nautilus Tattoo in Los Angeles, California, getting inked. According to TMZ, Nader got her tattoo on her lower left hip while Savchenko chose his right ribcage for the body art. The two shared some kisses and were quite handsy during the outing. At one point, Savchenko actually held the tattoo machine and appeared to have a direct hand in what his partner got on her body.

The two were eliminated from the competition on October 15.

Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko Have Been Packing on the PDA

Both Nader and Savchenko are single and the two haven’t been shy about showing off their attraction to one another on “Dancing With the Stars.” However, their chemistry has been evident off the dance floor, as well.

While getting their tattoos, for example, photos showed the two “all over” one another, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet also reported that Nader and Savchenko’s tattoos are “small but matching.” A source told the outlet that the pair looked “really smitten” during their tattoo shop stop.

Nader and Savchenko have bonded beyond the ballroom. While they’ve played coy about whether or not they’re actually an item, the two aren’t focusing on that aspect of their relationship.

“I feel like it’s not really distracting to us. It’s fun to see people loving that side of things, but then also loving the dance. That’s really, honestly, rewarding for me whenever people recognize that I’m improving as a dancer,” Nader told Page Six.

Fans Reacted to Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko’s Tattoo Outing on Reddit

Savchenko and Nader’s flirty friendship has been a social media topic for weeks. However, fans seem split on how they feed about the whole thing. On social media, some fans are enjoying seeing Savchenko and Nader having fun and enjoying each other’s company. On Reddit, however, the majority of users are already over the two. In fact, many have expressed a desire in the two being eliminated.

Following Savchenko and Nader’s tattoo outing, some “Dancing With the Stars” fans took to Reddit to react. The majority weren’t supportive of the PDA-filled footage and expressed such on various threads.

“Real or fake, Love them or hate them, I think everyone can feel sorry for those tattoo artists that work there. This must have been awkward as hell,” one person wrote.

“Maybe instead of getting tattoos she should get her ass in rehearsal and get better.. just a thought,” someone else added.

“That’s so disrespectful to the tattoo artist. WTH,” a third comment read.

“Oh this is just nasty and uncomfortable to watch,” a fourth Redditor said.

