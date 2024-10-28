Brooks Nader’s Sister Calls Out Gleb Savchenko Amid Breakup Report

Brooks Nader’s sister called out Gleb Savchenko on social media.

Days after it was reported that Nader’s romantic relationship with Savchenko was over, her younger sister Sarah Jane questioned why the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer was still allegedly texting her.

On October 26, Savchenko, who got matching tattoos with Nader nearly october, took to TikTok to post a cryptic video in which he played the lyric from the Artemis song, “Tattoos.” The lyric he used was, “You’re nothing like your tattoos, there’s nothing permanent about you.’

Sarah Jane Nader commented on Savchenko’s post with, “Then why’d you text her ‘I miss you’ last night?”

Sarah Jane also posted a TikTok of her sister with audio of Omarosa Manigault Newman talking about a “liar.” “Why did you let him live with us?” came the caption, seemingly about Savchenko.

Gleb Reportedly Ended Things With Brooks Via Text

Nader, 27, and Savchenko, 41, had a very flirty relationship during their five weeks together on DWTS. They were also caught kissing in public multiple times.

They were eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars” on October 16 following their Dedication Night dance with Nader’s three sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland.

When the two were still an item on DWTS, a source told The Sun that Nader’s loved ones were worried about Savchenko’s reputation as a playboy. “Everyone around her is afraid and warning her that after the season ends, he will his interest in her, but she isn’t listening to anyone,” a source said in September.

According to Us Weekly on October 26, Savchenko ended things with Nader via text amid her family’s concern.

“Gleb got way too comfortable, especially in the amount of time he was spending at Brooks’ home to a point it had begun to concern Brooks’ people and family close to her. Gleb sensed Brooks pulling back because of this,” the insider alleged The source explained that the Russian American dancer decided to “get ahead of the situation” and end things with the Sports Illustrated model.

Brooks Nader& Gleb Savchenko Have Confused Fans With Their Back & Forth TikToks

Nader and Savchenko have been keeping fans entertained on social media amid the split rumors.

Nader kicked things off by posting a TikTok video about being on the receiving end of a breakup. “When he’s breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating,” she wrote.

She also posted a video about her “stupid” suggestion about getting “matching tattoos” a few weeks after she and Savchenko got matching ink at a tattoo parlor in Los Angeles.

Savchenko posted a TikTok of him mouthing the words to the 2018 Drake song “God’s Plan.” “She say, ‘Do you love me?’ I tell her, ‘Only partly, I only love my bed and my momma, I’m sorry,” the pro dancer said as he beamed widely.

On his Instagram story, on October 27, Savchenko reshared a nostalgic photo from Nader’s sister Grace Ann that showed them rehearsing together.

In comments to the posts, fans were divided on whether or not Nader and Savchenko are still together or not –or if they ever were.

Some fans felt the whole thing was a PR stunt, while others speculated that Nader was filming Savchenko’s videos.

“Came straight from brooks,” one fan wrote on Savchenko’s TikTok.

“This has to be a marketing thing,” another wrote.

“Tattoo audio+matching tattoos with Brooks=wedding soon,” a third fan predicted.

On October 27, Nader responded to the speculation with yet another TikTok in which she cracked, “Strike me down if it was all for PR.”