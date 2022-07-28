‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Admits They ‘Never Know’ Who Celebrities Are

“Dancing With the Stars” takes celebrities from different areas of entertainment and pairs them with professional dancers. The pairs then perform in front of the four judges with hopes of earning votes from viewers as well as high scores.

When it comes to celebrity identities, however, judge Bruno Tonioli admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail that he often doesn’t know who the celebrities are.

Tonioli Asks Len Goodman Who Celebrities Are

Tonioli shared that he asks judge Len Goodman who celebrities are once in a while.

“I never know who anybody is,” he told the outlet. “I go, ‘Who the hell is that?’ It’s actually better [not knowing who they are] because you don’t have any preconceived ideas of what they should or what they can do and you look at it as if it was you, for me they are all the same.”

He added, “When you turn on the dial, you have to actually look at everybody regardless of what they’ve done. They might have done what people say, what people think. You have to ignore that and just look at them as any other person you would meet.”

Tonioli said that he often asks Goodman for help during “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I used to have to ask Len all the time, ‘Who’s that?’ I’m not really good in sports, or presenters to reality because I don’t really watch all of the things, I have to be reminded. It doesn’t matter who they are, it’s what they do.”

Tonioli Is Returning for Season 31

Tonioli is one of four judges who are returning to “Dancing With the Stars” for the upcoming 31st season of the show. He’ll be judging alongside Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough.

The release date is September 19, 2022, according to an Insider, though that has not been officially announced.

Tonioli was previously also a judge on BBC’s show “Strictly Come Dancing,” though he will not be returning to that ballroom for the upcoming season.

“At the moment, you know, it’s just as impossible, you know the situation is too complicated but they’re all my brothers and sisters, we’re all loving each other, you know, no hard feelings, they’re great, they do a great job,” he told Daily Mail, adding, “You never know what’s going to happen, no one knows what’s going to happen in the future, but at the moment, I do the American show but I can’t do the travel, it’s impossible.”

Tonioli says he will always miss the show, however, and the people on the show are still people who he considers to be his family.

“Well I will always miss it, it’s my family, but I mean we’ll always be friends and you never know what’s going to happen,” he told the outlet.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast: Celebrities Fans Want in the Ballroom