Bruno Tonioli Says His Dream Has Come True

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli is known for his enthusiastic judging style, and he has been with the U.S.-based version of “DWTS” since the beginning. He also was a judge on Britain’s “Strictly Come Dancing” for many years, and has joined the judges’ panel for “Britain’s Got Talent” this season. Fans may see him primarily as a talent in the dance world, but he has a handful of acting credits to his name as well. Tonioli’s IMDb page reveals he was in a 2016 episode of “Fuller House,” for example, and he has several other television credits that go all the way back to 1985. Acting has never been Tonioli’s primary focus in his career, but he did recently have an opportunity to insert himself into the setting of a wildly popular British television show and he loved it.

Bruno Tonioli Popped up on Coronation Street

On April 16, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge shared a video clip on his Instagram page that revealed his latest acting gig. “A dream comes true,” he noted in his caption, teasing “we are in” Coronation Street that same evening. The teaser that Tonioli shared was just enough to get the attention of his followers, but not necessarily enough for people to understand exactly what was happening. Even so, his fans were excited to see more.

“This is the perfect role for you!!” exclaimed one commenter.

The teaser was a brief crossover involving “Britain’s Got Talent” and “Coronation Street” cast members, and it was a hit. It included Tonioli, who is a newcomer to the “BGT” judging panel, along with returning judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon. The show’s hosts, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, were involved as well. As the Daily Mail detailed, the teaser showed McPartlin and Donnelly wandering along Coronation Street, looking for the “BGT” judges. They had a brief encounter with “Coronation Street” character Sally Metcalfe, portrayed by Sally Dynevor, then they found the “BGT” judges hanging out together in Roy’s Rolls, a cafe featured in the British show.

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Fans Loved the Teaser

Ant & Dec get lost on the Corrie cobbles! | BGTeaser | BGT 2023 Simon's Rolls-Royce outside Roy's Rolls!? The Judges stop for a bit of BGTea on Coronation Street cobbles, but it looks like Ant & Dec missed the invite… Let's hope they make it to Auditions on time! All new Britain's Got Talent returns 16th Sunday April at 7:45pm on ITV1 and STV See more from Britain's… 2023-04-16T11:00:25Z

“Coronation Street” star Julia Goulding, who plays Shona Platt, took Cowell’s order in Roy’s Rolls and the “BGT” hosts ran into Andy Whyment’s Kirk Sutherland as they entered the cafe. The hosts did their best to rush the judges back to the studio, insisting they were late for auditions, and Tonioli got in the line that perhaps stole the show by teasing, “They’re very bossy. I like it,” as he doled out a flirty eyebrow raise.

The clip was designed to hype the return of “Britain’s Got Talent,” and viewers were eager to get going. The teaser seemed to win over plenty of viewers who enjoyed the combination of the two fan-favorite shows.

“I love how Ant and Dec’s tandem never gets old, even after so many years,” one fan commented on YouTube.

“That made me laugh I like it,” added another.

Other comments on Twitter in response to a post by the “Coronation Street” account indicated viewers loved it, thought it was cool, and deemed it outstanding. It was a fun, quick project for all involved, and for “Dancing with the Stars” judge Tonioli, it seemed the chance to pop up on Coronation Street was an opportunity he could not pass by.