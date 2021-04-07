‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Bruno Tonioli Scores New TV Gig

Dancing With the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has an all-new job. The TV star will be the host of a new travel show for ITV alongside Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood, according to Deadline.

The outlet reported that Tonioli and Horwood will be hosting the travel show, which will feature spots from all over the UK and is currently titled Craig and Bruno’s Great British Adventure.

The show will be produced by RDF, the production company that worked on Tipping Point and The Crystal Maze, according to Deadline.

Tonioli and Horwood Have Worked on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Together For 16 Years

The men have worked on Strictly Come Dancing together for 16 years, but this will be their first time working on a show for ITV.

The show is being filmed across the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic and international travel restrictions, according to Deadline.

Tonioli will be returning to ABC’s Dancing With the Stars for the upcoming season 30, which is set to air in the fall of 2021 and will feature him alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Derek Hough as well as host Tyra Banks.

Will Bruno Tonioli Return to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’?

Tonioli has been a judge on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing since the series premiered. The Daily Mail has reported that it’s possible Tonioli will not be returning for the upcoming season of the show due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The DWTS judge is currently living in Los Angeles, though he is usually able to travel back and forth and be on both shows. The pandemic has changed that, however, and Tonioli set a precedent by choosing DWTS over Strictly in the 2020 season.

With Tonioli returning to the UK for his new travel show, it’s not clear if that will be the case once again.

The Daily Mail reported on January 2 that Tonioli had been paid £125,000, which is around $170,000, for just five minutes of screentime on the 2020 season of Strictly. Now, sources tell the outlet that it’s possible that executives may not sign Tonioli on for 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions and the possibility of having to pay the same type of fees once again.

“This time last year, Bruno had been signed up but things are so much less certain now,” a source told the outlet. “It is very unlikely the BBC will allow themselves to be in the same position they were this year and end up spending so much money for such little value.”

At the time, sources said that Tonioli may be being replaced with dancer Anton Du Beke, but that has since been reported as false.

The Sun reported in 2020 that Tonioli was “worried” for his future on Strictly after seeing Du Beke’s success on the panel, and Wales Online reported that Du Beke will once again be dancing as a pro on the show, marking his 19th season on Strictly Come Dancing.

Dancing With the Stars will return for season 30 in fall 2021.

