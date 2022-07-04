DWTS Judge Shows Off Fit Body in Beach Pic

Bruno Tonioli has been a judge on ”Dancing with the Stars” since its debut in 2005, but he has barely aged.

The 66-year-old Italian choreographer surprised fans in 2020 when he stopped using hair dye dye and debuted his naturally silver hair, per Parade, but his face and body have remained virtually unchanged since DWTS fans first met him nearly 20 years ago.

In a new photo posted to social media, Tonioli gave fans a reminder of just how young he looks.

Bruno Tonioli Stunned Fans With a Shirtless Shot

In a photo posted to Instagram on June 30, 2022, Tonioli posed outside of a beach restaurant located on the Italian island of Sardinia. The “Strictly Come Dancing” alum stood shirtless with white shorts and sunglasses outside of the sandy beachside eatery, Jana’s Beach, which he dubbed the “best little beach restaurant” and a family run gem.”

In the comment section, fans zeroed in on Tonioli’s toned, fit physique and noted that he looks “amazing.”

“Bruno you are looking so fit. Bloody amazing,” one fan wrote.

“You got jacked!!!!” another added.

“Is that a young Steve McQueen?“ a third fan asked.

“No one’s looking at the restaurant,” another fan chimed in.

Bruno Tonioli Says He Watches His Diet & Exercises Regularly—Even Though He Hates Working Out

Sunday morning gym and stretch done ✅ wishing you a restful Sunday xx pic.twitter.com/E8kt3PAgvb — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) September 30, 2018

Tonioli has been dancing his whole life, so it’s no wonder his body is in great shape. He once revealed that he does up to 1,000 situps on some mornings. “I have to start my day with this workout as I am getting older and rounder,” the DWTS dished, according to The Mirror.

But he also told the Daily Record that while “exercise is very important” to him, he doesn’t like to “go crazy” with it.

“Forget the fads, forget the crazy workout schedules, just make sure that you do something every single day – even if it’s just going for a walk with the dogs,” he said. “I’ve been around long enough to know what works for me. I’m also very aware of what I’m putting in my body. I can’t stand food in tins and packets, full of preservatives.”

According to Hello magazine, in 2019 Tonioli made a major change to his diet by cutting down on meat and going vegan. “I’ve been reading so much on the benefits of a plant based diet and I have cut down on eating meat and feel so much better,” he told social media fans at the time. “I am going to try going vegan for a month.”

That same year. Toniolo admitted that while he wants to be fit, he hates working out. The “Dancing With the Stars” veteran shared an Instagram photo of him lifting weights at the gym, and he captioned it to reveal that he isn’t a fan of working out, but knows he has to do it.

“I hate it but I always feel so much better afterwards,” Tonioli captioned the photo. “This year I am committing to do something at least 4 times a week, anyone else sticking to their new year healthy resolutions?”

