Bruno Tonioli Makes Decision About 2021 ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Return

Bruno Tonioli, judge on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly ruled out returning to the BBC show in 2021. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tonioli had to make the tough decision, according to The Sun.

According to the outlet, Tonioli usually films both shows at the same time, traveling back and forth from Los Angeles to London. Since there are now travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic, however, that isn’t as feasible as it has been in the past.

A source told The Sun that Tonioli would have to commit to every episode in the upcoming season in order to receive his full pay, but Tonioli couldn’t commit to that.

“Bruno can’t commit to both shows right now and is staying put in LA,” the source said. “It’s a better lifestyle there, with great weather, which is good for his health.”

Tonioli May Not Return to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2021

Tonioli has been a main fixture on Strictly Come Dancing since the series premiere. The Daily Mail reported that one reason that it’s possible Tonioli will not be returning for the upcoming season of the show is due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

That is in line with what sources told The Sun, and they added that Tonioli earns much more working at Dancing With the Stars than he does on Strictly Come Dancing.

“Of course, he’s still very much part of the Strictly family and is keen to appear on a video link several times through the series,” the source added.

The Show May Continue With Three Judges

The Daily Mail reported that Tonioli could be replaced by Anton Du Beke if he doesn’t return to the ballroom in Strictly Come Dancing, but sources close to the show now told The Sun that that is unlikely to happen.

Now, the outlet says that it’s likely the show will not replace Tonioli at all and will instead move forward with three judges for the upcoming season of the show. The 2021 season will include judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

“Of course, Bruno will be back – he’s irreplaceable,” the source said.

According to Express, cast members are unsure what will happen for the next season. Neil Jones, Strictly Come Dancing professional, spoke about what next season may look like.

He said that Du Beke had great success as a judge but he was unsure if Tonioli would be back.

“I have no idea,” he told Entertainment Daily at the time. “Anton was incredible and Bruno is always hilarious. But again, it all comes down to COVID. If we still have a similar situation next year you never know, they might turn around and say, ‘Anton, we’re going to make you the fourth judge.’”

Now, it seems as though that won’t be the case. There’s still time before the show premieres, however, and since Dancing With the Stars has not yet been renewed for Season 30, anything could happen.

