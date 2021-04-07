DWTS Alum Joins ‘General Hospital’

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has some big news — Cameron Mathison is headed to Port Charles, New York when he joins the cast of ABC daytime soap opera “General Hospital.”

Mathison Will Start on ‘General Hospital’ In the Wake of ‘Home and Family’s’ Cancellation

According to Deadline, Mathison has been cast on “General Hospital” in an unknown role. It will keep him on daytime television now that Hallmark’s morning show “Home and Family” is ending in August after nine seasons on the air.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the ‘General Hospital’ family. Incredibly grateful to [executive producer] Frank Valentini and the writers at ‘GH’ for including me in such an iconic show. I feel like a kid at Christmas, as I’ll also be continuing making Hallmark movies and be part of that family as well,” Mathison told “Entertainment Tonight Canada” in a statement.

This will be Mathison’s second daytime soap opera role. He previously originated the role of Ryan Lavery on “All My Children” in 1998, appearing on the show until 2011, spanning over 1100 episodes. The role earned him an Outstanding Male Newcomer Soap Opera Digest Award in 1999 and five Daytime Emmy Award nominations over the years.

Since leaving “All My Children” in 2011, Mathison appeared on TV shows “Desperate Housewives,” “Drop Dead Diva,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and “The Exes,” plus he has starred in over a dozen TV movies, including several Hallmark Christmas movies: “The Carpenter’s Miracle,” “The Christmas Ornament,” “Window Wonderland,” “Holidaze,” “A Christmas to Remember,” and “The Christmas Club.”

Mathison also brought to life the role of Det. Mike Kingston in the “Murder, She Baked” mystery series on Hallmark that co-stars Alison Sweeney, Gabriel Hogan, and Barbara Niven. And he has also been working as an entertainment host, appearing on “Entertainment Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” “The Talk,” “The View,” “Rachael Ray,” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” at various times over the years.

Mathison appeared on the fifth season of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional dancer Edyta Sliwinska. They finished in fifth place, and their strongest dance was a rumba to “I’ve Got to See You Again.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Was Hard On Their Family

In 2002, Mathison married Vanessa Arevalo. They have two children, Lucas Arthur, born 2003, and Leila Emmanuelle, born 2006. Arevalo was a model for 18 years, according to a People profile, then embarked on a business venture with partner Niccole Kroll to launch the KEA + JOBY clothing line.

In the profile, Arevalo revealed that Mathison competing on “Dancing With the Stars” was really hard on their family because they were based in New York and the show films in Los Angeles.

“For ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ that was brutal! Because it was so long, it was three months, we kept the family here and I went to Los Angeles every week for the Monday night show,” said Arevalo. “So I would fly out on Sunday night, go to the show on Monday and then be on the red eye Monday night to get back to the city. And I did that pretty much every single week. I didn’t want to uproot the family and I wanted to be home as much as possible, because Cameron wasn’t there for those three months. But I also wanted to be there to support Cameron on the night of the dancing.”

She added, “When things come up we just kind of figure it out, there’s no formula, we just roll with the punches. You just have to be so flexible.”

Arevalo also recently revealed on Instagram that their son is headed to Loyola Marymount University in the fall of 2021.

“Lucas…No words can express how proud I am of you❤. Wasn’t it just yesterday that I was walking you in to your first day of Pre-school? GO LIONS!!!,” wrote the proud mama.

She told People in 2008 that Mathison was “definitely hands on” as a dad, which is easy to see from his social media posts.

