DWTS Alum ‘Just Friends’ With Woman at His Home Amid Divorce

Season 5 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Cameron Mathison and Aubree Knight are “just friends.”

The “All My Children” actor and the esthetician were photographed together just one day after Mathison and his wife announced their divorce. It didn’t take long for negative chatter about Mathison and Knight’s relationship to start spreading online. However, a source told Us Weekly that things aren’t what they seem.

The source said that Mathison and Knight are “just friends” and there’s “nothing romantic going on” between them. The source doubled down on the comments, saying that Mathison and Knight are “purely platonic.”

The Mathisons’ divorce comes 22 years after they tied the knot. They share two kids together; Lucas, whom they welcomed in 2003, and Leila, who was born three years later.

Cameron Mathison Spoke Out About His Marriage Before Announcing His Divorce

According to People magazine’s report, Knight was at Mathison’s house before the two went for a walk. They were seen “laughing and talking” on their way to grab a meal, per the outlet.

Mathison and Knight did not appear to be holding hands in any of the photos.

Prior to announcing his split, Mathison told Us Weekly that he and his wife were “trying to figure” things out.

“It’s like a new chapter for everybody in our life. We’re just trying to figure it all out. But she’s really on a self-exploratory kind of phase right now, doing a lot of really cool stuff for her. And she’s learned the bass and she’s back to her modeling days and she’s traveling and doing things, and I’m really encouraging that. And yeah, we’re just trying to figure it all out,” he told the outlet.

A short while later, Cameron and Vanessa Mathison shared a joint statement on Instagram.

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together,” read the statement.

Mathison hasn’t spoken out about the split since making the announcement on July 31.

Some Fans Defended Cameron Mathison on Social Media

Although People magazine’s report of Mathison’s outing with Knight might have seemed suggestive to some, quite a few fans think that it’s possible that he and Knight are indeed “just friends,” as Us Weekly’s source says.

“Maybe they’re friends?? I know my friends of both genders tried to take me out after breakups to cheer me up or just to talk it over,” one person commented on People magazine’s Instagram post about Mathison and Knight’s outing.

“I think they have been separated for months prior to their announcement,” someone else wrote.

“Right away people start to gossip! Really? Stop please, Now are these rumors are calling him a cheater. I guess most people with mean comments are perfect,” a third social media user said.

“I believe I read that they’ve been separated a year, just filed for divorce. Look at all these judgey people without knowing everything,” a fourth Instagram user added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Goes to ER With Chest Pain