Former DWTS Pro Sets the Record Straight After Alum’s Divorce News Breaks

Season 5 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Cameron Mathison and his wife, Vanessa, are getting divorced. Just before announcing the news, Mathison recorded an episode of Cheryl Burke’s podcast.

After the Mathisons released a joint statement confirming their split, Burke took a minute to clear the air — and any speculation that Cameron Mathison’s marriage ended because of what he said during their interview.

“I just want to first say that Cameron, off the record, told me he had already separated with his wife. So by no means was what Cameron said on this podcast the reason why him and his wife separated. I don’t want any rumors. I don’t know if People magazine alluded to that. But this podcast didn’t make them separate,” Burke said on the August 2 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

The Mathisons were married for 22 years before calling it quits.

Cameron Mathison Talked About Past Issues on Cheryl Burke’s Podcast

Cameron Mathison’s interview with Burke was released on July 22, just 9 days before he confirmed his split. During the episode, he was very candid about the ups and downs he and his wife have experienced over the years.

When talking about his time on “Dancing With the Stars,” Mathison admitted, “it was very tough on my wife.” At the time, Mathison recalled not wanting to be partnered with Edyta Sliwinska because he didn’t want to cause any distress in his marriage.

“We were going through a little bit of a challenge at that time,” he told Burke. Of course, Mathison did end up dancing with Sliwinska, and the two became close, but it didn’t destroy his marriage.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Mathison opened up about having an “addictive personality” and admitted that it hasn’t always been easy for him to navigate. He said that he will be 19 years sober in September.

Cameron Mathison Hinted at Marital Troubles a Week Before Confirming His Divorce

On July 31, Mathison and his wife released a joint statement announcing their decision to divorce.

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together,” the statement read.

“Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition,” they continued. The Mathisons are parents to Lucas, 21, and Leila, 18.

Before releasing that statement, however, Cameron Mathison appeared to hint at changes within his marriage in an interview with Us Weekly.

“It’s like a new chapter for everybody in our life. We’re just trying to figure it all out,” Mathison told the outlet about a week before he and Vanessa confirmed their split.

“She’s really on a self-exploratory kind of phase right now, doing a lot of really cool stuff for her. And she’s learned the bass and she’s back to her modeling days and she’s traveling and doing things, and I’m really encouraging that. And yeah, we’re just trying to figure it all out,” he added.

