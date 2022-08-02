DWTS Runner-Up Ripped by Former Cast Member’s Daughter

A “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up has been making headlines for a week after she made some comments that stirred up a bit of a feud between her and someone else who competed on DWTS.

It all started when JoJo Siwa made a TikTok and said that “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure was the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met. Bure was taken aback by Siwa’s comment and called her to address it head on, hoping to find out what happened that made Siwa feel this way.

“So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her. And we had a great conversation. She was like, ‘Hey, how you doin’?’ I said, ‘Well, I’ve been better, what happened?'” Bure said in a video that she posted on her Instagram Stories.

“‘You weren’t even mean! And I get it now, as an adult, when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11,'” Bure quoted Siwa. “I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn’t take a picture with you! I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!” Bure said. Siwa has since spoken out about her TikTok — and Bure’s daughter has gotten in the mix, too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Siwa Admitted She Doesn’t Think Candace Is an ‘Awful Human’

Siwa seems unbothered by the comments she made as she stated something that happened a long time ago — but she has moved on. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Siwa admitted that she doesn’t think Candace is an “awful” person.

“You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” Siwa told the outlet.

“I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human. I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever. It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me,” she explained.

Bure’s Daughter Told Siwa to ‘Grow Up’

while things may have seemed squashed by this point, Bure’s daughter threw herself into the mix, taking to her Instagram Stories with a message for Siwa. Bure’s daughter took to her Instagram Stories to weigh in on what Siwa told Bure.

“Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience.’ This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this,” Natasha Bure, 23, wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“For someone to say that they don’t want to take a photo with you or that it’s a bad time because they’re working is not a ‘rough experience.’ There are people who are dying in other countries, there are children who are starving. Those people are having a rough experience,” Natasha added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Lands Gig as a Guest Judge on Popular Show