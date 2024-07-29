DWTS Fans Slam Alum’s Controversial Take on Olympics Ceremony

Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” fans, along with at least one former contestant, are sharing strong reactions to what Candace Cameron Bure said about the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Bure, who competed on season 18 of DWTS, declared a segment of the ceremony was “disgusting.” It appears a number of show fans, however, disagree.

“Don’t like it, [Candace Cameron Bure]? Don’t watch. It’s pretty easy. Applies to a lot of stuff that she and her ilk get their panties in a twist about,” a critic wrote in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit regarding Bure’s social media post.

Some DWTS Fans Weren’t Surprised by Candace Cameron Bure’s Reaction

After the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris, France, Bure took to Instagram to weigh in on it. She explained that she felt the performance was “mocking” the Christian faith, and said, “Their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting.”

Bure initially shared the videos via her Instagram stories. On July 27, she shared the compilation of the earlier videos on her Instagram grid, too.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum said she felt a portion of the opening ceremony “blasphemed and mock[ed] the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper,” which she said was “disgusting.”

Some “Dancing with the Stars” fans took to the show’s subreddit to criticize her response.

“This doesn’t even surprise me 😒,” a Redditor admitted of Bure’s response.

“This is why everyone thinks America is the laughing stock of the world,” someone else commented.

“You know what’s actually disgusting? Excluding same sex couples from the TV network she’s an executive producer at to focus on ‘traditional marriages’. This woman has also been called out for being homophobic by several people. No one cares what you have to say girl, 😂” wrote a different Reddit user.

A separate comment read, “Lol I remember when she got backlash for wearing a ‘Not Today, Satan’ Tshirt. A phrase popularized by a famous… checks notes… drag queen! 🤭”

“Charlie White should’ve been in the finals instead of her,” declared another “Dancing with the Stars” fan. White, an Olympic figure skater, was on Bure’s season of the show.

The Show’s Artistic Director Indicated He Was Inspired by Greek Mythology

“The number of so-called Christians who can’t even do a modicum of research to find out what they were actually watching is frightening,” another Reddit user suggested.

On July 28, Deadline shared that according to the artistic director for the opening ceremony, the segment that upset Bure was not inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper as she presumed.

Rather, artistic director Thomas Jolly indicated his inspiration came from Greek mythology. The segment featured a handful of drag queens, which upset some critics across social media.

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Carlos PenaVega applauded Bure in a comment on her Instagram post.

Another comment of support came from Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of the music group TLC. She is currently dating Matthew Lawrence, the ex-husband of retired “Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke.

Thomas wrote, “Amen, sis!!!! Preach🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Glory to King Jesus 🙏🏽”

DWTS & ‘Full House’ Alum Jodie Sweetin Shared a Different Opinion

Interestingly, Bure’s former “Full House” co-star Jodie Sweetin seemed to take a dig at her former co-star’s take. Sweetin is also an alum of “Dancing with the Stars,” as she competed in season 22.

In her Instagram stories on July 28, Sweetin reposted something first shared by Instagram user mattxiv. “The drag queens at the olympics were re-creating the feast of dionysus, not the last supper,” the original poster shared.

They continued, “And even if you thought it was a Christian reference — what’s the harm? why is it a ‘parody’ and not a tribute? can drag queens not be Christian too?”

Sweetin shared another Instagram story addressing the inspiration coming from Greek mythology rather than da Vinci’s The Last Supper. In support of it, she wrote, “Tell me you don’t know about art or history, without TELLING me you don’t know about art and history.”

The Instagram stories from Sweetin didn’t directly refer to Bure. However, Sweetin’s feelings in opposition to what Bure shared seemed clear.

“teamstephanie,” quipped a Reddit user, in a reference to Sweetin’s “Full House” character.

Sweetin portrayed the character of Stephanie Tanner on “Full House.” Bure portrayed DJ Tanner, Stephanie’s older sister.

A post on X (formerly Twitter), shared a similar sentiment. “Jodie Sweetin was always my favorite on full house,” the tweet read.

Someone else tweeted, “Personally I prefer Jodie Sweetin aka Stephanie Tanner [over Bure/DJ]. She isn’t a religious focused lady and seems like an ally to the LGBTQ community.”