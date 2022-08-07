DWTS Cast Member Called Out: ‘The More You Know’

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member isn’t having a great couple of weeks.

Candace Cameron Bure found herself making headlines after JoJo Siwa called her the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met. Several days later, Bure was in the news after being called out by Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma.

Koma found Bure’s TikTok from the Fourth of July in which the “Fuller House” star was celebrating America’s birthday in a red, white, and blue ensemble complete with a star headband and a matching light-up necklace.

“Tell me you’re DJ Tanner without saying you’re DJ Tanner. Happy 4th of July,” she captioned the TikTok. In the video, Bure said, “I mean, come on. Did you expect anything less from me? Happy Fourth of July!”

Bure had Bruce Springsteen‘s hit “Born in the USA” playing in the background — and this was enough for Koma to call her out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Koma Stitched Bure’s TikTok & Schooled Her on Her Song Choice

Koma took the opportunity to let Bure know that “Born in the USA” isn’t a song about America’s freedom and its lyrics aren’t celebratory by any means.

“Yeah that, the song you’re playing? Yeah. It’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s***. Yeah, it’s not about the 4th of July,” Koma said on TikTok.

“The more you know,” Koma captioned his post.

As NPR points out, many people think that “Born in the USA” is a song about being a proud American, thanks mainly to its catchy refrain. However, the song is actually about despair. You can read some of the lyrics below.

Got in a little hometown jam

So they put a rifle in my hand

Sent me off to a foreign land

To go and kill the yellow man Come back home to the refinery

Hiring man says, “Son if it was up to me”

Went down to see my V.A. man

He said, “Son, don’t you understand” I had a brother at Khe Sanh

Fighting off the Viet Cong

They’re still there, he’s all gone

He had a woman he loved in Saigon

I got a picture of him in her arms now Down in the shadow of the penitentiary

Out by the gas fires of the refinery

I’m ten years burning down the road

Nowhere to run ain’t got nowhere to go

Fans Took to the Comments Section of Koma’s Post to React

It didn’t take long for people to react to Koma’s TikTok, many taking to the comments section to express their feelings on Koma’s call out.

“Seeing Hilary Duff’s husband roast DJ Tanner is not what I had on my bingo card this week folks,” one person wrote.

“When they don’t understand the assignment,” someone else added.

“This makes me love hilary duff even more for marrying someone like this,” a third comment read.

“It’s absolutely a protest song. what’s next? fortunate son by ccr?” another TikTok user said.

“The hallmark channel didn’t teach her much!!? Lol,” a fourth person chimed in.

READ NEXT: JoJo Siwa’s Mom Dragged for Comments About Candace Cameron Bure