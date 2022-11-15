Carrie Ann Inaba Says Goodbye to ‘Dear Friend’ Len Goodman

Carrie Ann Inaba is saying goodbye to her “dear friend” Len Goodman after he announced his decision to retire from “Dancing With the Stars” after season 31.

Goodman has been a staple on the show since its inception in 2005. Over the course of his time on the show, he only stepped away for two seasons.

“It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I could not thank you enough, my ‘Dancing With The Stars’ family, it’s been such a wonderful experience for me,” he said on the November 14, 2022, episode.

Goodman is a fairly critical judge, who is honest and straight forward with his feedback. While he can be a tough one to impress, he is very well respected for his takes.

Several people in the ballroom were completely taken aback by the news, and there were plenty of tears flowing. Inaba has built a close friendship with Goodman and is taking his departure extremely hard.

Here’s what you need to know:

Inaba Thanked Goodman for ‘Everything’ in a Poignant Instagram Tribute

The day after Goodman made confirmed his decision to leave the long-running dance competition show, Inaba posted a tribute to him on Instagram.

“It’s been an honor. You’ve brought so much wisdom and elegance to the ballroom and to my life. You are a dear friend, an esteemed colleague, and you are forever my family,” Inaba captioned an Instagram post filled with pictures of her and Goodman.

“Thank you for everything… the laughs, the cries, the disagreements, only to be followed by our high fives, (because we always could respect each others opinions), the amazing lip syncs, the stories, the friendship and the wonderful journey we have shared,” she continued.

“Congratulations on your retirement and your next chapter! I love you Sir Lenny Goodman. I’m going to miss you. And yes… I’m still crying,” she concluded.

Inaba Did an Instagram Live After Goodman’s Announcement

Inaba decided to go live on Instagram following Monday night’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” As she put it in the caption of her saved post, she had “so much to process.”

In the caption, Inaba wrote that she needed to “process” Goodman’s big announcement. In the video, she got emotional as she spoke from the heart about the DWTS judge.

“It was heartbreaking. Len has become like my family,” Inaba said through tears. “He’s just so special. And I’m sad.”

Fans have also been left sad hearing that Goodman has decided to leave the show. Overall, however, fans have been wishing the 78-year-old a happy retirement.

“A well deserved retirement. We will miss Len greatly,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Goodman’s announcement.

“Happy retirement!! He will be greatly missed on the show. Also he looks great for 78 years old,” someone else wrote.

“He was my favorite judge on the panel. I’m going to miss him so much. He deserves to retire on his own terms, though. Enjoy his grandkids while he still can,” another fan wrote on a different thread.

