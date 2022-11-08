Carrie Ann Inaba Mourns Loss of Former DWTS Contestant: ‘Brightest Light’

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba took time after the Monday, November 7 episode of the show to share her love for former contestant Aaron Carter, who died on Saturday, November 5, as first reported by TMZ. He was 34 years old.

“I saw the news, and I was shocked,” Inaba told ET after the episode. “It’s a true tragedy because he was just very innocent, to me, it’s like an innocent, young child. And when he was on the show, he was like a child just kind of becoming a man.”

Inaba shared stories about her time in the ballroom with Carter, where he was partnered with professional dancer Karina Smirnoff.

“I will always remember him for being this beautiful, bright light that seemed really misunderstood,” she shared. “And I felt like on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ he had this moment where people could see him in his fullest sense. He was shining and he was free. And he was starting new chapters.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge added, “And I’ll always remember that about him. He is somebody who sits right here in my heart and I think of him all the time.”

She took the time to send condolences to Carter’s friends and family.

Inaba Says Carter Sometimes Broke the Rules on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In a separate interview with Page Six, Inaba shared another story about Carter from his time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“When he was on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ he was one of the brightest lights,” she told the outlet. “He was one of the people who always came [up to me] behind the scenes – whether there’s rules in place or not. Like, you were not supposed to talk to the judges and he didn’t let that stop him.”

She called him “always effusive” and remembered that he wanted to connect with people.

“I just wish for him to have eternal peace,” she told the outlet.

The Show Paid Tribute to Carter on ’90s Night

The theme for the Monday, November 7 episode was ’90s Night, and at the start of the episode, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks took some time to share a tribute to Carter, sharing his well-wishes for Carter’s family.

“We want to take a moment to remember a star who competed on season nine,” Ribeiro said.

Banks added, “This past weekend, we lost Aaron Carter and the team here at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ recalls the energy and the fun that he brought to this show, to this ballroom, and we offer our sincere condolences to his family.”

After the show, professional dancer Mark Ballas also spoke about Carter’s time in the ballroom.

“Just devastating news,” Ballas told ET after the show. “I had some good times with Aaron. We jammed together. We played a few gigs together outside of this. So we got to hang out, spend some time, so just sad. There’s not much to say. I’m just sending out good thoughts, and I’m just really sad.”

Carter’s former “Dancing With the Stars” partner and other members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family previously took time to pay tribute to Carter. His brother, Nick, also paid tribute to him at a concert where he broke down in tears.

