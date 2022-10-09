Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Which Contestants She’d Want on All-Stars

Season 15 of “Dancing With the Stars” was an all-star season in which several past celebs returned to the ballroom to compete against each other for a Mirrorball Trophy.

The show’s first and only all-star season featured some fan favorites, including Apolo Anton Ohno, Emmitt Smith, and Shawn Johnson, all who previously won a Mirrorball. The winner of the all-star season was Melissa Rycroft, who placed third in season 8 with Tony Dovolani. The two were paired together again for season 15 and danced their way to ultimate glory.

Although there hasn’t been much chatter about a potential second season of all-star, it’s something that a lot of fans would like to see, as evidenced by a question that was sent to judge Carrie Ann Inaba during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories. Inaba revealed her thoughts on an all-star season — and revealed who she would like to see return to the ballroom.

Inaba Shared the Names of 4 Past Dancers She’d Like to See Compete Again

When Inaba posted her Q&A on her Instagram Stories, it didn’t take long for fans to send her questions. When someone asked Inaba who she’d like to see compete in an all-star season, Inaba didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Okay, if we were going to do an all-star season, I would like to see Gilles Marini go against Mario Lopez and Nicole Scherzinger up there. I’d love to see JoJo come back,” she said, referencing JoJo Siwa who competed with Jenna Johnson in season 30.

“Oh gosh, there’s so many,” Inaba said.

For now, Inaba is focused on season 31.

“What are you looking forward to the most about season 31?” one fan asked.

“Hard question because I’m looking forward to a lot,” Inaba responded. “I’m looking forward to kind of going back to our roots, which is the plan, and I’m just excited about all the changes that have happened because we’re now streaming. It’s like, a whole new world, but the same and the best parts of what it was,” Inaba continued.

“I think, like you guys, I think I’m just excited for all of it,” she added.

An ABC Exec Previously Said There Wouldn’t Be Another All-Star Season

Back in 2013, ABC Entertainment Chairman Paul Lee said that there weren’t any plans for another all-star season and that there wouldn’t ever be. Evidently, the ratings just weren’t good enough for the show to produce another one of these seasons.

“It turns out people like to see bad dancing as much as they like to see good dancing,” Lee said during a press tour, according to CBS News.

Of course, with the season 31 move to Disney+, it’s possible that an all-star season could happen, but it would depend on a number of factors.

Interestingly, “Dancing With the Stars Australia” had its second all-star season in 2022, according to 7News. TV personality Grant Denyer, actress Bridie Carter, and former AFL player Anthony Koutoufides all competed. However, there could be only one winner — and that was Denyer and his pro partner, Lily Cornish.

