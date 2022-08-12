Carrie Ann Inaba Mourns Heartbreaking Loss of ‘True Angel’

Carrie Ann Inaba is mourning a sad loss and shared an emotional post about it on Instagram.

The longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge was left heartbroken after hearing that Olivia Newton-John had died. The news was shared on Newton-John’s Instagram account on Monday, August 8, 2022.

The 73-year-old “Grease” star “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the caption of the Instagram post read in part.

Inaba took to her Instagram Stories to share some emotional posts. “We lost an [sic] true angel,” she captioned a photo of her and the actress, adding the broken heart emoji. “She was one of the kindest people I’ve met. Rest in peace @therealonj,” Inaba added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Inaba Met Newton-John in 2015

Inaba first met Newton-John in 2015 while working on DWTS. Inaba called the meeting a “highlight in my life.”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and again in 2013. Whilst in remission, she appeared on DWTS. However, two years after her appearance, doctors discovered that her cancer had metastasized and “spread to her bones,” according to People magazine.

Regardless of her ailments, Newton-John was kind-hearted and optimistic — something that stuck with the people who knew and loved her.

“I was so touched. She came to my trailer to talk and we instantly hit it off,” Inaba wrote in another post on her Instagram Stories. “She blessed us with not only her talent but her hope and her kindness as well. Thank you for showing us all how to live with courage,” Inaba continued, adding, “rest in peace my friend.”

Inaba Shared an Additional Tribute to Newton-John on Her Instagram Feed

Inaba shared a post of herself, Bruno Tonioli, Julianne Hough, and Tom Bergeron with the legendary Newton-John as they huddled around the judge’s table on DWTS.

“We lost a very special human today,” Inaba captioned the post.

“@therealonj May you Rest In Peace knowing you made this world a better place with your talent, your courage and your incredible kindness,” her caption continued.

Several other DWTS cast members past and present have shared their memories of Newton-John, including Tom Bergeron and Peta Murgatroyd.

“I only met @therealonj twice; the first time when she was a guest judge on the dance show and again months later at a charity event. Both times I was totally charmed (and a bit smitten),” Bergeron captioned a photo on his Instagram feed.

Meanwhile, Mugatroyd a couple of photos to her Instagram Stories.

“This one has done me over today,” she wrote. An Aussie icon and legend. There will never be another. This is so tragic. RIP the beloved Sandy,” the DWTS pro wrote.

She went on to share John Travolta’s tribute to Newton-John and admitted that it had her in tears.

“Maybe it’s the extra hormones. Maybe it’s because she was my undeniable movie/musical icon. One so many tried to emulate,” she added.

