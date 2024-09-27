DWTS Judge Unhappy With Season 33 Contestant Following Viral Remark

Carrie Ann Inaba is not happy with Anna Delvey following her exit from “Dancing With the Stars.” In a September 2024 interview, the DWTS judge called out Delvey’s now-viral comment about her time on the show.

On September 24, Delvey, a convicted felon outfitted with a GPS ankle monitor during her partnership with first-time pro dancer Ezra Sosa, was sent home from the celebrity ballroom competition alongside actress Tori Spelling in a double elimination.

On her way out the door, show host Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she would take from her experience on the show. “Nothing,” Delvey replied. In addition, in a post-show interview with “Good Morning America,” she said “getting eliminated” was her favorite part of being on DWTS.

Delvey seemed to think her blunt responses were funny. She posted the video of her “nothing” comment to Instagram and added meme-worthy “Curb Your Enthusiasm” ending credits music to it as she zoomed into her face.

But Inaba was not laughing. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the veteran DWTS judge said she was stunned by Delvey’s disrespectful response. “I was taken aback by her comment when asked what she learned from being on the show, and she flatly said, “Nothing,’” Inaba told the outlet. “That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show—from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team.”

Carrie Ann Inaba Said ‘A Little Gratitude’ Could Have Changed Things For Anna Delvey

Inaba previously defended Delvey. As Delvey’s controversial past overshadowed her DWTS debut, Inaba asked the audience to give her a chance during Week 1.

After noting there was “a shift in the energy” in the room when Delvey stepped onstage, Inaba addressed the live audience. “I just want to say, let’s all just give this a chance. Because I can imagine that this is scary for you. I’m not pro or against what you’ve done, but this is about your dancing here. So let’s all give her this space, please.”

But Delvey’s continual disses about her DWTS experience seem to have turned Inaba off.

“We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity. But I don’t think she could see that and it’s a shame. A little gratitude could have changed the narrative,” Inaba told EW, adding that the audience did “what felt right to them” when casting their votes for their favorite season 33 contestants. “Our fans are passionate and engaged and they vote for who they want to win the Mirrorball trophy,” Inaba explained.

Delvey shared her own take on the show in a post-elimination interview. “I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings, that they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention,” she told NBC News on September 24. “It felt like I was never really given a fair chance by the viewers or some of the judges’ given their nonsensical scoring. It’s supposed to be a dance competition and not a popularity contest.”

Ezra Sosa Was Grateful For His Partnership With Anna Delvey

From the jump, Sosa expressed gratitude for being partnered with Delvey. Ahead of the premiere, the newly crowned DWTS pro told TV Insider, “She’s got nothing to hide. I love Anna because she keeps it real. When I found out she’s my partner, [my heart] skipped a beat and I fell off the treadmill. For real. …I’m very excited she’s my partner.”

After their time on the dance floor was cut short, Sosa posted an Instagram tribute to Delvey. He captioned a carousel of photos from their partnership with, “I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to my partner, Anna Delvey. Yes, she’s been controversial, but working with her gave me the chance to see a different side— one filled with her hard work, determination, and resilience.”

“I want to thank you for dancing with me and for opening up,” he added. “You allowed me to see a side of you that not many have, and I’m grateful for that. I truly hope that one day, America gets to meet that side of you too. “