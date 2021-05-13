‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Shares They are ‘Single’ Now

Carrie Ann Inaba, a judge on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” announced that she and her boyfriend, Fabien Viteri, broke up. The couple first went public on Instagram in September 2020.

Inaba shared the breakup on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, May 13, 2021.

“Also…” she started. “I am single. Again.”

Inaba Says She is Hopeful & Sad

Inaba continued her post to let her followers know how she was feeling.

“I am also… Grateful for what was. Confused,” she wrote. “Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong. Allowing myself space to cry. And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was.”

She followed that up by sharing photos of she and Viteri alongside their dogs.

Inaba Wanted to Be Open About Her Feelings

Inaba shared that she wanted to be open about everything she was feeling.

“Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up being only temporary,” she shared. “Finding the strength to accept that it’s over is enormously painful. Losing your friend… Losing the hopes and dreams… your partner… the person you shared everything with… your person… your love.”

She added, “It’s hard. I’m not going to fake that I am okay. I celebrate my emotions because it tells me that I’m alive and that my heart loves deeply. It was real. True love.”

“And I’m so sad it’s over. But I’m grateful that it happened. So very grateful,” she concluded.

Inaba Previously Thanked Her ‘The Talk’ Costar For The Relationship

On September 21 on The Talk, Inaba talked about her love life and said that she was so grateful that Sharon Osbourne wished Inaba would find love again.

“I have fallen in love and am now in a committed relationship,” she told her cohosts. “Mrs. O, you asked for it, remember? For the beginning of the year we did our dreams and wishes for everybody. You called it. So thank you. I wish you would have done it earlier, but anyway.”

She added that she met her new boyfriend in her neighborhood while walking their dogs.

“His name is Fabien… He’s older than I am, and he’s a wonderful human being,” she said. “And now, I understand how a relationship can work. He’s been so supportive and a mature adult, cause maybe sometimes I’m not so that’s working really well.”

Since then, Inaba and Viteri went on many trips with one another including different camping trips and romantic getaways.

Previously, Inaba was engaged to Rob Derringer, but they called it off in 2017. Before that, Inaba was in a long-term relationship with “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, but the two broke up. Chigvintsev is now engaged to Nikki Bella, and they have one child together.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

