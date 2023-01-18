Carrie Ann Inaba Mourns Loss of 2 ‘Special Souls’

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba is mourning the loss of two men in the entertainment industry: director Bruce Gowers and Emmy award-winning cameraman Hector Ramirez.

The dancer took to Instagram on January 17, 2023, to share tributes to the men alongside a photo of herself and the quote, “The highest tribute to the dead is not grief, but gratitude,” which is attributed to Thorton Wilder.

In the post, Inaba shares that the world lost “two incredible men” who were “special souls.”

“And sadly, I don’t know if they knew the impact they had on my life,” she wrote in the post. “I allowed my frenzied work schedule to keep me preoccupied.”

Ramirez died on January 11, 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 78 years old. Gowers died at age 82 on January 15, 2023, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Hector Ramirez Was the ‘Smile’ Carrie Ann Inaba Looked for on Set

Ramirez was a cameraman during Inaba’s time on “Dancing With the Stars,” as he worked on the show for more than a decade as a Steadicam operator for 21 seasons.

“To the incredible Hector Ramirez, … you were the smile I always loved to see on set,” she began. “From the first time I worked with you on @missamerica dragging you around backwards (w/ @barrylather as he dragged Dave Eastwood) on the steady cams – you were always so respectful and kind.”

Inaba remembers that Ramirez “always had a laugh” and was comforted by his presence on set.

“That smile and charm. … not to mention, the talent and strength it took to do what you did. I will truly miss you and I know I’m not alone,” she concluded.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ramirez had esophageal cancer. He spent time working on “Dancing With the Stars,” “America’s Got Talent,” and Fail Safe.” He also worked on the 2001 Super Bowl halftime show. According to the outlet, Ramirez received 74 Emmy Nominations.

Carrie Ann Inaba Paid Tribute To Late ‘American Idol’ Director Bruce Gowers

In the Instagram post, Inaba took time to pay tribute to Gowers as well.

“I can’t believe you are gone as well,” she wrote in the post. “I remember it like it was yesterday when we worked together on @americanidol with @nopenother and you’d always ask for that shot… the hand reaching to the sky shot at the end of a number. I loved choreographing and directing the stage movement for you. You made it all so fun.”

She also paid tribute to his “iconic” music video for Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“You kept it real and you always encouraged me to go a step further,” she wrote. “I wish I could work with you one last time because I want to do more behind the scenes again.”

Gowers, according to The Hollywood Reporter, directed nine seasons of “American Idol” and was 82 years old when he died. His family told the outlet he died of “complications from an acute respiratory infection.”

Inaba worked as a choreographer on “American Idol” during Gowers’ tenure.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 with an all-new season on Disney+.