DWTS Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Defends ‘Inappropriate’ Comments

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba is defending comments she made during Halloween week on the ballroom dance competition.

During the Halloween episode of the show, which aired on October 31, 2022, Inaba called for more “intimate” moments from contestant Charli D’Amelio, 18. D’Amelio is partnered with 36-year-old professional dancer Mark Ballas, leaving some fans feeling as though those comments were inappropriate for Inaba to make.

“You know what lady I’m sick of you saying Charli needs to be more ‘intimate’…” one person commented on a recent post of Inaba’s on Instagram. “SHES 18 dancing with a 30 year old… she’s already straddling him and stuff that’s got to be so uncomfortable that’s disgusting you want it to be more ‘intimate.'”

Inaba had a long response for the commenter.

“I hear what you are saying,” she wrote. “I can see how that could have been seen as not appropriate. I am looking for more performance from her. Every step is done so well… honestly blown away by her incredible ability to deliver complicated and intricate choreography with clarity. Her lines are jaw droppingly accurate.”

Inaba added, “But when she dances there is no emotional connection to the moves. The one time I felt it, it was spectacular… She let go. Perfection on dwts for me is not always being ‘correct.”

Inaba Also Responded to Comments Calling Her ‘Exceptionally Tough’

Some people commented on the post to let Inaba know what they think about judging in general.

“Last night I felt as though you were exceptionally tough on the dancers,” one comment reads. “I felt the pain on their face. Just an observation.”

Inaba said she knew it was a night were she chose to give “more direct” feedback than other judges may.

“It’s so special and I always approach it thinking that everyone wants to win. They’ve worked so very hard… it’s a grueling process… and I tell them where I see there is still room for improvement,” Inaba shared. “I always point out the positive first because I respect them all. But it can be disappointing after working so hard to hear anything negative. Also maybe my costume made it seem more intense…”

Inaba also responded to a commenter telling her that she should follow the lead of her fellow judges with comments and scores, saying that she is a “different person” with a “different background.”

“I also want to say, that I think it’s quite a strange thing to say follow my coworkers lead,” she said, per a screenshot shared on Reddit. “I wonder if that’s because they’re men? I would never suggest for other people to follow other people.”

On a separate post, some called Inaba inappropriate.

“Carrie Ann – just because you are a judge, doesn’t mean you get to treat people like trash. What you said to Emma [Slater] was utterly inappropriate. How you’re talking to the contestants is utterly inappropriate. You need to check yourself,” a comment reads.

Inaba reassured the commenter, sharing that she and Slater were engaging in banter and nothing more.

A Professional Dancer Hit Back at Inaba’s Harsh Comments After Halloween Night as Well

New professional dancer Koko Iwasaki seemed to be calling out Inaba’s harsh criticism after the most recent episode as well.

During the episode, “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino and Iwasaki danced the Paso Doble to “Get Ghost.” The Paso Doble is a difficult dance for even seasoned dancers, and the judges did not love it.

Len Goodman did praise the routine for being mistake-free, but Inaba said the dance was too simple and called for more, specifically pointing to Iwasaki’s choreography as a weak point.

The couple earned 30 out of 40 points from the judges, which put them at the bottom of the leaderboard, but they did not end up in the bottom two after votes were tallied.

After the show, Iwasaki took to Instagram Stories to defend herself and her partner against the comments.

“Really proud of Vinny last night and what he was able to conquer on the dance floor,” she wrote in the now-expired post. “Nobody knows our process. Nobody knows the ins and outs of what Vinny goes through mentally, physically, and emotionally the way I do. From rehearsals to the stage – Nobody knows your celebrities capabilities like your pro does.”

She added that she has a “purpose and reasoning” behind what she choreographs for Guadagnino and the process they go through, and she thanked the fans who were voting for her.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.