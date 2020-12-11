‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars wrapped weeks ago, but one of the judges has now announced they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a new Instagram post, DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is resting at home.

“I just wanted to come on and let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” she said in the video. “I’m home, and I’m following the guidelines… I have a fever and bad cough and lots of aches and pains, and I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I’m following all the protocols… and even then, I caught it.”

Inaba Urged Viewers to Wash Their Hands & Wear Masks

In the video, Inaba asked that all of her followers stay vigilant, wash their hands, practice social distancing and wear masks in order to avoid contracting the virus. She also asked that fans not worry about her.

“I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found its way to me,” she wrote.

She added that she’ll keep her followers updated on her journey and recovery.

Inaba Is Currently Sequestering at Home

In her post, Inaba said she’ll be sequestered at home while required to do so and while recovering.

“I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself,” she wrote.

Inaba is also a host on The Talk on CBS, which has been filming in person with plenty of protocols in place. Her cohost Sheryl Underwood acknowledged the diagnosis during Thursday’s episode of the show.

“As you can see, Carrie Ann is not here with us today,” she said. “She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re playing for a full recovery.”

Another ‘DWTS’ Season 29 Cast Member Opened Up About Their Illness Recently

In other Dancing With the Stars news, one contestant recently opened up about what it was like when she battled a deadly illness while on the show. Jeannie Mai recalled “almost dying” during some rehearsals on her show Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai.

Following her diagnosis, Mai said she had to get throat surgery, but she hadn’t been taking it seriously before that.

“The next day, of course I stayed consistent and rescheduled the rehearsal with Brandon,” she said. “I was almost dying in that room, but I didn’t know it because I was pushing through and hyped up on steroids.”

It was days before she got the advice from Armstrong to stop taking steroid shots who had once torn his Achilles after taking a steroid shot for pain.

“My throat was 60% closed,” Mai shared. “It was numb, but it was closed.”

Dancing With the Stars returns for Season 30 with judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba alongside host Tyra Banks in 2021.

