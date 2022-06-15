PHOTO: Carrie Ann Inaba Debuts New Look on Instagram

Carrie Ann Inaba is summer ready with a fresh new look compliments of hair stylist Glenn Nutley.

On June 12, 2022, the “Dancing With the Stars” judge shared a photo of herself after getting a haircut. “Summer chop!” she captioned the post. The photo was taken in the back seat of a car as Inaba was on her way to the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Inaba’s hair features some bright highlights along with a perfectly trimmed lob that left her locks sitting slightly past her shoulders. She debuted the look ahead of the awards show at which she presented — and was nominated. For the event, Nutley tousled Inaba’s hair for a sexy, trendy look, which complimented her maroon-hued gown that was covered in sparkly sequins.

Inaba Received a Great Deal of Positive Feedback on Her New Haircut

Inaba decided it was time for a change, taking her hair shorter ahead of the summer months. Fans took to the comments section of her Instagram post to share their thoughts on the new ‘do — and most let her know that they absolutely loved it.

To kick off the comments, Inaba’s stylist stopped by to admire his work. “Love,” Nutley wrote in the comments, adding two high 10 emoji and two red hearts.

Several fans took it from there.

“Nice refresh! Kudos and shoutout to your team! They just know what works for you,” one person commented.

“Aww, so beautiful. I’m loving your new hair and I’m in love with you,” another comment read.

“You are looking lovely, Carrie Ann,” someone else wrote, adding a string of kissy face emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous and very sexy,” a fourth Instagram user added.

“Love it! You look amazing,” a fifth person said.

Inaba Shared a Behind-the-Scenes Video of Her Time at the Salon

Aside from sharing her new look on Instagram, Inaba took her hair for a spin on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards — and she shared some behind-the-scenes footage of herself getting ready before the event.

In a video posted on June 14, 2022, Inaba gave fans a peek into what her day looked like ahead of her time on stage presenting alongside “Dancing With the Stars” pro Derek Hough.

“Awesome night presenting with @derekhough at the @ccrealtv awards. Such an honor to be nominated… and in such great company,” Inaba captioned the post.

“I truly love seeing Reality Television being celebrated like this. Its been such a big part of my career that it really makes me happy to see so many shows doing so well, representing so many professions, art forms and interests. Thanks to the Critics Choice Association for all their support over the years,” she added.

Fans took to the comments section on that post to further compliment Inaba on her look.

“You are always so radiant, all the time! And your smile? One of a kind!!!” someone wrote.

“Beautiful as always Carrie Ann!!!” read another comment.

“You stole the show ma’am!!!!!” a third person added.

