Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge: ‘Disgraceful’

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” don’t like all the judges on the judging panel for season 31.

For season 31, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Derek Hough will make their returns to the ballroom. The season will premiere on September 19, 2022.

In a Reddit thread sharing unpopular opinions, some fans took to the replies to share that they don’t like how Carrie Ann Inaba judges the show, and some even went as far as to call her “disgraceful.”

“My favorite judge is Len,” one person wrote. “Carrie Ann gets way too up on her high horse, Bruno is always too much and kisses a**, and Derek is egotistical.”

Read on to learn more about what fans had to say about the “Dancing With the Stars” judges.

Some Think Inaba Unfairly Judged a Professional Dancer

Some people pointed to Inaba’s former relationship with Artem Chigvintsev as one of the reasons they don’t think the judge has always been fair.

“Carrie Ann had residual feelings for Artem for years and underscored him on purpose,” one person wrote. “(I don’t think she does anymore, esp when he got serious wi Nikki – but I stand by she DID).”

One person replied, “I was the only one happy when people started calling CA out for her biased judging. She’s so annoying.”

“Def shows every time he dances,” another person wrote. “But she will overscore the hell out of a buff celeb bc they’re hot AF.”

The couple dated after meeting on the set of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2006, and they were together for three years before the two broke it off for good. Now, Chigvintsev is engaged to Nikki Bella.

Others accused Inaba of judging female contestants unfairly.

“I’ve always felt she’s biased against the female celebs and judges them more harshly,” one person wrote.

Some Think Inaba Is ‘Disgraceful’

Some fans think Inaba is not a good person to have as the only woman on th judging panel.

“Carrie Ann is disgraceful as female/POC representation at the judges’ table,” one person replied.

One reply reads, “Yes. In recent seasons she’s starting to look so tacky and OTT.”

Others did defend Inaba in the thread.

“Also Carrie Anne calling out lifts isn’t always a bad thing bc I feel like if lifts were allowed for certain ballroom styles y’all know most of the pros will probably just jam pack the routines with that and leave little content lol,” the reply reads.

One reply shared, “Exactly, shows like the French version are a mess because the rules aren’t really enforced, pretty much every slow Latin/ballroom dance (Foxtrot, Rumba, Waltz) is now ballroom-lite Contemporary and danced barefoot, the men (both celebs AND pros) almost never wear Latin/ballroom shoes either, mostly just clunky trainers.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

